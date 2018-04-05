Go for Gold, T&T

The long Easter (also called Pascha or resurrection Sunday) weekend has come and gone. It is indeed a very holy and spiritual time for Christians the world over but being a long weekend, it presented a welcomed opportunity to do either outdoor activities, or just spend some time doing things at home that can’t be done during a regular work week; lets face it - the weekends are not long enough. It is also a weekend that sporting gurus (like yours truly) often enjoy as there is so much going on over the four days.

My sporting weekend started early on Saturday where I was able to see the entertainers better known as Liverpool FC, edge out Crystal Palace with that man Mo Salah scoring the winning goal in a display that was below standard for the Reds.

However, what a mouthwatering clash we have in the Champions League when they come up against Manchester City over two legs of the quarter finals - a match up which guarantees that an English club will be present in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Locally, congratulations must go out to our Carifta games team and one would forgive me if I mention the name Tyriq Horsford who continued his brilliance in the javelin event winning his fourth gold medal in a row. One wonders just how much of an influence Keshorn Walcott winning gold at the Olympics back in 2012 has had on our youngsters. It reminds me when Hasely Crawford won gold; everyone wanted to be a sprinter. The T&T contingent has won 17 medals which is indeed commendable.

Congrats to our swimmers who competed at the 38th Carifta Swimming championships and finished second on the medal table with 45 medals. Swimming was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons so it was fantastic to see the accomplishments of our swimmers at the National Aquatics Centre in Jamaica.

Plaudits to the members of the T&T Football Association (TTFA) for finally getting some answers to the many questionable issues surrounding our beautiful game. My information from very reliable sources, is that the financial statements were rejected because they lacked detail. Further, it is extremely pleasing to know that the persistence of the vast majority of the TTFA members and board to do the right thing and follow proper procedures, led to barring the hierarchy from doing as they please and run an association as if it was their own little domain.

For too long many of the members of the different sporting organisations in this country allow certain individuals to be answerable to no one but themselves, even though there is a board in place and for some unknown reason (actually I know the reason but that is for another time, not now) they are allowed to get away with it. I hope what is happening within the TTFA will be a catalyst for other NSO’s to wake up and demand answers from those that YOU have voted for and put there in the best interest of the sport.

On another note, let me wish the 51 athletes that are representing us at the XXI Commonwealth Games to be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia the very best of luck. Athletics are easily our biggest contingent with 24 persons representing the Red, White and Black in the various events. I expect this year to better our two previous efforts in 2010 where we won (4 silver, and 2 bronze medals) and in 2014 ( 3 silver and 5 bronze) medals. The National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) is one of the few organisations that has worked extremely hard for our athletes to have them better prepared for games like this at Gold Coast 2018.

I was not surprised to see the NAAA recently winning the prestigious Jeffrey Stollmeyer award as the best run sporting organisation in the country. I wonder when our 2 major sports would even be considered for that accolade. Maybe that could be their Vision 2030.

I am extremely optimistic that the Gold Coast games can act as a catalyst for our athletes as we dream of the 2020 Olympics, or even better, as we chase down our 2024 initiative of 10 or more Olympic Gold medals, as we must never stop believing and we must always give our youngsters that bit of inspiration to think and dream big.

Good luck team T&T! Go for Gold, the nation is with you.

Colin Murray