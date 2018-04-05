Johnson, Scott top Run Diego Martin

Veteran runner Kelvin Johnson and Salina Scott were the winners of the Easter Sunday Run Diego Martin 10K.

Held annually by the Western Stars Philharmonic Steel Orchestra, Run Diego Martin is aimed at building camaraderie in the Diego Martin community, as well as promoting health and well being amongst participants.

Johnson and Scott walked away with a cash prize each of $2,500 courtesy Western Stars as well as a pair of sunglasses each courtesy Optometrists Today. Johnson finished in a time of 37.30 seconds while Scott came in at 48.49.

In the men's category, another veteran Curtis Cox came in second at 37.50, winning $1,500, while Anthony Phillip copped the third place at 38.48, taking home $1,000.

Chantell Le Mattre was the second female runner to cross the finish line at 52.30, taking home $1500, followed by Janeil Bailey at 58.45, who won $1,000.

Special prizes courtesy Western Stars, were also awarded to the first male and female Diego Martin residents who finished the race.

Cash prizes and hampers were also awarded to the Under-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus categories courtesy Xtra Foods Ltd, Hadco, Nestle and Western Stars.

The event was supported by the Diego Martin North Community Centre, REACT and Ultimate Events Limited.