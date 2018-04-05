Volleyball clubs want Martin out

In an unprecedented move, 11 clubs, with many others supporting, signed a constitutionally recognized petition to have a special general meeting called by the executive of the T&T Volleyball Federation (T&TVF) with the aim of removing Delegate Vice President and former national player Vaughn Martin.

The representatives of the 11 clubs include former executive member Deon Hutchinson (West Side Stars), Tamika Chandler (West Side Trendsetter), Macsood Ali (University of West Indies), Richard Lera (Smashers), Saderami Williams (West Side Dream Team), Winston Samuel (Secondary Schools Volleyball League), Kanhai Sirju (Challengers), Stacey Dickson (BIG South East Port-of-Spain), Gideon Dickson (Police Volleyball Club), Naresh Koono (Vishnu Boys Volleyball), Nolan Tash (University of Southern Caribbean), Colin Charles (Southern United Volleyball Academy), and Stefan Sahai (Naparima Cohorts Volleyball Club).

In the letter sent to the T&TVF General Secretary Cherese De Silva, the clubs asked that the meeting be held at a neutral venue owned by the government of T&T, and have recommended the Central Regional Indoor Sports, Arena, Chaguanas on Thursday April 12, from 7pm.

The clubs have also asked that former presidents, Mushtaque Mohammed, the current Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) boss and Daymain Stewart, along with a representative of the T&T Olympic Committee (T&TOC) and Sports Company of T&T (Sportt) be invited to the meeting.

In their letter to the T&TVF, the 11 clubs argued that the executive in its normal manner, have ignored the request which have led to the clubs consulting with International Sport Lawyer Dr. Emir Crowne.

Dr. Crowne has examined all the document provided and he cannot understand how an organisation with two lawyers in senior positions, President Nicole Selvon and Hans Manwaring (2nd Vice President), can ignore such a straight forward process outlined in the organisation’s constitution.

Other current members of the T&TVF board includes Shushana Marshall (board member), Cherese De Silva (general secretary) and public relations officer Lyndon Simmons, who replaced Leroy Serapio who was among the first to quit the board.

Others to quit after being in the position, Eva Nunez (treasurer), Lorraine David (assistant treasurer), Deon Hutchinson (1st Vice President) and Crystal Williams-Joefield (assistant secretary), along with board member Saleem Ali and Nolan Daniel, who was the Tobago representative.

The Selvon-led T&TVF executive was elected unopposed after incumbent president Daymain Stewart decided not to contest after a turbulent four years in office on January, 14, last year.

The newly-elected executive board will manage the affairs of the sport until 2020 according to a mandate from 21 of the 28 clubs registered with the organisation and voted at the annual general meeting.

The correspondence highlighted five points to be addressed by meeting.

1) The removal of at least the Delegate Vice President Vaughn Martin from the Executive, as his actions negatively affects the members he was elected to represent.

Martin has been allegedly accused of being disrespectful to the clubs and blocking all attempts by the clubs to bring back former President Stewart to help the organization, who is deprived of anyone who knows about the sport. Martin bullies the executive into going with his views.

2) The filling of vacant positions on the board as the board has failed to act, after over 50% of its elected members have resigned. Inclusive of the following critical positions; Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer. At the AGM the President announced the vacancies on the board, the clubs subsequently nominated former President Stewart to the position of 2nd Vice President. Martin strongly objected and threaten to leave so the T&TVF is yet to respond two months after.

3) The General Council to vote on a resolution that the Executive to list all debts and present a plan to liquidate these debts. The new executive refuses to acknowledge some of the outstanding debts of the organization and have been attending to it in a very bias manner. Person and matters close to the board members our sitting government has been addressed whilst others have been advised to sue the former President. These debt came about by issues with the previous government in 2014. Stewart cleared the debts that resulted from the change in government in 2010.

4) The Board is asked to present the status of the following overdue documents. Audited Financial Statements, Annual Report, TTVF Operations Plan and the Calendar of Events.

5) A vote of No Confidence to be taken in the board of the TTVF. If the Executive fails to provide satisfactory response to the above listed items.