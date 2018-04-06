Carter chases sprint medal

Most require years, many require months, some who are gifted need only days.

T&T’s 22-year-old swimmer Dylan Carter will challenge from Lane 6 in the Men’s 50 metres Butterfly swim final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia at 5.37 am (TT time) this morning.

Mild mannered Carter stormed into the finals after he won his first round heat (with the second fastest time of 23.62) to again prove that Lane 4 was his favourite with a nerve tingling second place finish in the first semi-final yesterday in front of an appreciative crowd of 10,000 at the Commonwealth Aquatic Centre in Australia.

Carter told Guardian Media Sports,” I was not myself today, I felt it before the event, but the focus was just to fight and get into the final, and I did that. I have to regroup and get myself together for tomorrow night,”

Carter was initially scheduled to participate in the heats for the 200 metres freestyle in the morning, but he stated,” I will be at my hotel getting some rest to ensure all is in place for the final.”

With the Olympic Champion, Proud Benjamin out of the race, due to a disqualification, most commentators believe the race is open, Carter said, “I honestly want to always compete against the best, so I wish he was there, but this is sports and these things happen. There are other very good swimmers in the race, but I am concentrating on me.”

Earlier Carter produced a marvellous effort in the first round of the men’s 50 metres butterfly to win his heat from Lane 4 in the second best time of the semi finalists, finishing in 23.62, just ahead of Australian favourite Grant Irvine.

“My Time (23.90) was slower tonight than in the morning, so getting some rest, and getting my mind and body ready will be the aim as I seek to place in the top three in the final,” Carter said.

One senses that Carter is on a mission and someone will have to swim exceptionally good to deny him today.

It was a mixed opening day for T&T yesterday, as competition heated up the Games 2014 bronze medallist boxer Michael Alexander got off his 2018 campaign in a fight that had to be stopped after about 90 seconds of the first round against Kenya’s Nicholas Okoth in the 60kg class when both fighters inadvertently were cut after heads clashed.

Okoth came off the worst with a heavy gash over his left eye, while Alexander had a slight damage down the centre of his forehead.

“In the end, I am glad to progress,” Alexander said.

“If you check his history (Okoth) he has a tendency to duck into fighters and gets involved in these sort of head-butts, that is his history and we knew that as well. At first I did not feel any pain, but then it started to hurt and in the end I knew they would go to the scorecards,” Alexander explained.

Indeed, the five judges all had Alexander ahead 10-9 when the bout was stopped because 35-year old Okoth could not continue. Looking ahead Alexander said, “I am looking forward to my next fight we know the opponent is from India so we will go back to the drawing board and prepare. The cut will not affect me going forward, I got three stitches but I will be okay. This time around, I am aiming to go all the way and get a different colour medal,” stated Alexander

In the morning session, Joseph Fox in the Men’s artistic gymnastics performed creditably in the First division of three, finishing 14th in the Floor Exercise, 20th in the Pummel Horse, 16th on the rings, ninth on the Horizontal Bars and 17th in the Parallel Bars.

While in the Women’s Triathlon, Jenna Ross placed 21st out of 24 competitors, recording times of 12.43 in the swim, 34.66 on the bike and 21.37 in the Run for an overall time of 1.10.25.

In Table Tennis, T&T’s the men’s team lost its first match against India 3-0, after Dexter St Louis lost to Anthony Amalraj 5-11, 11-3, 2-11, 12-14; followed by Aaron Wilson going under 5-11, 5-11 4-11 to Gnanasekaran Sathiyan. Then in the doubles, the pair of Yuraaj Dookram and Aaron Wilson lost to Desai Harmeet and Saithan 9-11, 4-11 and 4-11

This means that T&T’s next match today is against Northern Ireland and its a must win game if the team is to advance into the next round.

In Squash’s men round of 64, Kale Wilson lost 3-0 to Malta’s Daniel Zammit-Lewis after a close first loss 11-13, Wilson then lost the next two sets by identical scores of 8-11 and 8-11. As well Mandela Patrick lost 3-0 against Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen

While among the women in the round of 32, Charlotte Knaggs lost to India’s Dipika Pallikal Karthik 3-0.

In cycling, the trio of Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne finished in sixth position with a time of 45.386 seconds. After 250 metres T&T was in fourth place and even after 500 metres it dropped to fifth, but in the final 250 metres the team lost further ground and finished sixth.

Today, all three riders will be in action again from 5.02am (TT time) in the Men’s Keirin, Browne (Heat 1) , Paul ( Heat 3) and Phillip (Heat 4).

T&T’s ,Beach volleyball women will be in action for the first time from 6.38am as the pair of Rheeza Grant and Abby Blackman tackle England.