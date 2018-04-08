Boxer Paul seeks redemption

Nigel Paul, the super heavyweight boxer from T&T will be seeking some redemption when the boxing programme continues tomorrow.

Tomorrow will make it some 21 months since Paul experienced a quick knock-out in his first Olympic Games, Rio 2016, when a very experienced Nigerian boxer Ele Ajagba floored him with a powerful right hand less than 10 seconds into their 91Kg contest in Rio, Brazil.

Speaking to Guardain Media Sports yesterday, Paul said, “I will always have memories of that, when you lose a fight and get knock-out like that it's there, but I know it is time to move on from that. I've learned from the experience and not make the same mistakes again.”

He said, “But now is the time to move forward, a lot of people have heaped pressure on me following that defeat, but likewise I know that I have put the most pressure on myself. Now it is about this fight, staying focus, and shutting down all the voices when the bell rings and handle my business.”

Paul a resident of Chaguanas, admits that he got things wrong at the Rio Olympics, "I did not listen to my coach (Floyd Trumpet), I thought I could do it on my own, and I let myself, the team and most importantly my country down, so that experience I have taken to heart, and will follow to a “T” my coach instructions.”

Paul will fight India’s Satish Kumar, who is a former Bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games and he stands at six-feet, two inches.

“We have spend time discussing the fight, watching videos, looking at his style and we believe that we have an idea of his style and we are therefore working together to dealing with him. He appears not to be a power puncher, and he keeps coming at you, so if it comes down to endurance, then I have to be ready for that as well. I believe that I can match that," said the Paul.

However, Paul 28, reveals, "The team around me, my family, the coaches, the manager, everyone, the T&T Olympic Committee, they have all been very supportive of me, so I have to reflect on that and go out there and take it one step at a time. I cannot afford to get ahead of myself.

Paul is aware that victory in this quarterfinal will guarantee him a medal as he advances to the semi- finals,” Yes, that is also important, but my goal is just to keep calm, enjoy the occasion. (See page 32)