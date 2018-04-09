Bravo hits century in draw

Darren Bravo stroked 130 to lead Queen’s Park I to first innings points PowerGen on the second and final day of the sixth round of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

In a low-scoring encounter, Bravo was the difference as he knocked 140 in their first innings total of 240.

PowerGen in response was bowled out for a paltry 123. Batting a second time, Queen’s Park made 61/1 with skipper Justin Guillen playing a blinder in getting an unbeaten 41. PowerGen in their second innings reached 40/2 when the game ended in a draw.

Leaders Alescon Comets were dealt a blow by Victoria United, as they defeated them on first innings at Barrackpore. Chasing Victoria’s first innings score of 201, Comets fell short at 186 all out. Batting a second time Victoria reached 211 for nine wickets and declared at that point and the match was called off.

Central Sports took first innings points over QPCC II after a good all round performance from their batsmen. Resuming on 200/7, Kisoondath Magram finished off the Parkites for 202, ending with 5/53. Keddy Lesporis 66, Shazan Babwah 45, Jyd Goolie 40, Kamil Pooran 25, Adrian Ali 21, Al Small 23 and Vishan Jaggessar 22 batted well to take Central Sports to 285 all out. Batting a second time QPCC II reached 18 without loss when the game was called off as a draw.

Merryboys took first innings points over FC Clarke Road at St. Anthony’s College thanks to an excellent knock of 91 by national player Amir Jangoo. The left hander smashed 91, as Merryboys replying to Clarke Road’s 129 made 199 when the match was called off as a draw.

TTCB PREMIERSHIP I SCORES

AT THE OVAL: QPCC I 240 (Darren Bravo 130, Yannick Carriah 43, Nicolas Pooran 26, Keon Harding 3/65) & 61/1 dec VS Powergen 123 & 40/2. Match drawn.

AT ST ANTHONY’S COLLEGE: FC Clarke Road United 129 all out (Sean Siloch 36, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 29, Dejourn Charles 26, Utman Mohammed 5/30, Rishard Harris 5/20) vs Merryboys 199 (Amir Jangoo 91, Kerwyn Sirju 6/65, Yannick Ottley 2/27). Match drawn.

AT BARRACKPORE: Victoria 201 (Marcelle Jones 55) & 211/9 dec VS Alescon Comets 186. Match drawn.

AT FATIMA: QPCC II 202 all out (Kirstan Kallicharan 93, Joshua DeSilva 76, Christopher Vincent 3/33, Kissoondath Magram 5/53) & 18/0 VS Central Sports 285 all out (Keddy Lesporis 66, Shazan Babwah 45, Jyd Goolie 40, Kamil Pooran 25, Adrian Ali 21, Al Small 23, Vishan Jaggessar 22, Darren Deonarine 4/61, Philton Williams 3/46)—match drawn.