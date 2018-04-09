Darts players head to Diego Martin for 701 tournament

Some 32 players will, on Sunday, battle for top honours in the first 701 Darts Tournament being hosted by Northwest Darts Association, in conjunction with Daybreak Cafe in Diego Martin. They will compete from 2 pm for cash prizes as well as bragging rights.

These players come from all areas of Trinidad including Arima and San Fernando. This tournament is the brainchild of the last year’s top player, Troy Bhujawan. His passion and commitment to the sport of darts has motivated him to promote the sport however and wherever he can.

Bhujawan recently set up dartboards at Daybreak and reported that patrons had already started playing and showing keen interest. His aim is to introduce more people to the sport and give them an avenue to develop their skills.

Earlier this month, Bhujawan also won the second annual Harrows 501 Tournament hosted by the Northwest Darts Association at the Harvard Club, which was sponsored once again by the Achievement Centre, agents for Harrows Darts equipment.

This makes it the second consecutive win for Bhujawan and he plans to go for the hat-trick next year. The public is invited to come and witness some of the top players in the country in action.