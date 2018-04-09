Kirby, Alexander see Moosai to thrilling win

It was a thriller down at Munroe Road, Charlieville, where Moosai Sports Club pulled off a narrow one-run win over Preysal Phoenix in the Premiership Division in the T&T Women’s Cricket Association’s (TTWCA) Twenty20 (T20) competition on Wednesday evening.

A combination of batting from Leeann Kirby and the allround performance of Kirbynia Alexander led Moosai to victory in the exciting affair to put Moosai in third spot with 12 points behind leader Hibiscus Ladies (13 points) and Technocrats (13 points), respectively on the points table after nine rounds of matches.

Kirby led the scoring with a half-century (64) while Alexander added 32 and Jade Chadee 21 to help their team post 162-6 from its 20 overs.

Phoenix’s Kajol Dalgir (2/23) and Shenelle Lord (1/8) were the main wicket-takers to hold Moosai to what appeared to be an achievable score as Reniece Boyce flourished during her team’s reply.

She too scored a half-century (65) while fellow batsman Leandra Ramdeen, the Most Valuable Player of the recently concluded Regional Invitational Under-19 Tournament, produced 29 and Renelle Dookie hit an unbeaten 21 as their team looked set to reach its target.

However, Alexander had other ideas and went on to lead the Moosai bowling attack picking up 2/27 and Kamara Ragoobar helped with 1/21 to stop Phoenix at 161-6 in its 20 overs.

In another match at Crown Street in Tacarigua, Hibiscus kept its edge over Technocrats with a seven-wicket win. Although both teams are levelled on points, Hibiscus holds the top spot due to a better net run rate (NRR) ahead of the final round of matches on Wednesday.

The winner of the group stage proceeds to the final versus the winner of qualifier two. The third and fourth place teams will battle in qualifier one for a place in the semifinal (qualifier two) against the team in second place. Both matches will be played on Sunday at a venue to be announced. The final is tentatively scheduled for April 21 at 6 pm. The finale in the Championship Division is carded on that same day from 2 pm following the same format above.

Preysal Archivers have already booked its spot in the final finishing at the head of the table with an unreachable 11 points and awaits the other finalist.

The University of the West Indies (UWI), who is in second spot with eight points, sealed a 26-run victory over Waterloo Allstars in the previous round of matches.

SCORES

At Crown Street

Technocrats 104-6 (20) (Jodiann Morgan 41; Karishma Ramharack 2/9’ Alice Collins 2/26) vs Hibiscus 105-3 (16.2) (Akaze Thompson 25 not out, Rosalie Dolabaille 20; Alysha Gomez 1/21, Stacy Ann King 1/25). Hibiscus won by 7 wickets.

At Munroe Road

Moosai 162-6 (20) (Leeann Kirby 64, Kirbynia Alexander 32, Jade Chadee 21; Kajol Dalgir 2/23; Shenelle Lord 1/8) vs Preysal Phoenix 161-6 (20) (Reniece Boyce 65, Leandra Ramdeen 29, Renelle Dookie 21 not out; Kirbynia Alexander 2/27, Kamara Ragoobar 1/21). Moosai won by 1 run.

At Brothers Roads Recreation Ground

Players 136-4 (20) (Nadia Mohammed 47 not out, Sheriene Ramkissoon 31 not out; Jovanka Simon 2/8) vs Cricket Lovers 128-3 (15.4) (Nicole George 46, Jovanka Simon 28 not out; Shanmatee Nowrang 1/17, Sheriene Ramkissoon 1/28). Cricket Lovers won on faster run rate.

Points Table

(NB: 2 points per win; 1 point for a no result)

Wednesday’s matches (Final Round)

Hibiscus vs Moosai, Crown Street

Preysal Phoenix vs Cricket Lovers, Inshan Ali Park

Technocrat vs Players, To be Announced

Sunday’s Qualifiers

Qualifier 1: 3rd place vs 4th place, 10 am

Qualifier 2: 2nd place vs Winner Qualifier 1, 2 pm

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

Avidesh Samaroo Ground

Cricket Divas 104-6 (20) (Sylvia Bolah 42 not out, Lucy Bolah 17; Hema Mahabir 2/21, Tiffany Assoon 2/8) vs Achievers 78-6 (20) (Anjanie Goordeen 15, Atiya Lara 15, Tiffany Assoon 12; Tasneem Juman 2/11, Danielle Heraldo 2/14). Cricket Divas won by 26 runs.

UWISPEC

UWI 119-8 (20) (Latoya Garraway 23, Akhma Regis 20, Shuntelle Morris 17 not out; Aaliyah Williams 4/24, Vidya Bholia 2/19, Shana Callender 2/25) vs Waterloo Allstars 93-7 (20) (Selina Isaac 24, Sherry Ann Harry 12, Avalon Nainsool 11; Ayah Baksh 2/15). UWI won by 26 runs.

Wednesday’s matches (Final Round)

Cricket Divas vs UWI, Avidesh Samaroo Ground

Waterloo Allstars vs JFK, Brickfield Recreation Ground

Sunday’s Qualifiers (UWI Administrative Ground-Tentatively)

Qualifier 1: 3rd place vs 4th place, 10 am

Qualifier 2: 2nd place vs Winner Qualifier 1, 2 pm.