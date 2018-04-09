TTVF set for special general meeting on April 12

T&T Volleyball Federation (TTVF) president, Nicole Selvon, has agreed to the request of close to a dozens club for a special general meeting on April 12 at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena (CRISA), Chaguanas from 7 pm.

Last week, in a an unprecedented move, 11 clubs, with many others supporting, signed a constitutionally recognised petition to have a special general meeting called by the executive of the local volleyball federation with the aim of removing delegate vice-president and former national player Vaughn Martin.

The representatives of the 11 clubs include former executive member Deon Hutchinson (West Side Stars), Tamika Chandler (West Side Trendsetter), Macsood Ali (University of West Indies), Richard Lera (Smashers), Saderami Williams (West Side Dream Team), Winston Samuel (Secondary Schools Volleyball League), Kanhai Sirju (Challengers), Stacey Dickson (BIG South East Port-of-Spain), Gideon Dickson (Police Volleyball Club), Naresh Koono (Vishnu Boys Volleyball), Nolan Tash (University of Southern Caribbean), Colin Charles (Southern United Volleyball Academy), and Stefan Sahai (Naparima Cohorts Volleyball Club).

In the letter sent to the TTVF general secretary Cherese De Silva, the clubs asked that the meeting be held at a neutral venue owned by the Government of T&T, and have recommended the Central Regional Indoor Sports, Arena, Chaguanas on Thursday April 12, from 7 pm.

The clubs also asked that former presidents, Mushtaque Mohammed, the current Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) boss and Daymain Stewart, along with a representative of the T&T Olympic Committee (T&TOC) and Sports Company of T&T (Sportt) be invited to the meeting.

In their letter to the TTVF, the 11 clubs argued that the executive in its normal manner, has ignored the request which have led to the clubs consulting with International Sport Lawyer Dr Emir Crowne.

Dr Crowne has examined all the document provided and he cannot understand how an organisation with two lawyers in senior positions, president Nicole Selvon and Hans Manwaring (second vice president), can ignore such a straight forward process outlined in the organisation’s constitution.

In a short reply to the clubs dated April 5, Selvon stated: “Apologies for the delay in responding. Your letter dated March 25, 2018 requesting Special General Meeting according to Section 8 of the TTVF Constitution is noted.

“We will therefore make arrangements for the meeting as requested for April 12, 2018 at CRISA.”

Ahead of the agreed meeting the board suffered another blow as two other members, Lyndon Simmons and Shushanna Marshall tendered their immediate resignation on Thursday last.

Simmons was the public relations officer and only joined the board following the resignation of elected Leroy Serapio while Marshall served as elected board member.

The joined Eva Nunez (treasurer), Lorraine David (assistant treasurer), Deon Hutchinson (first vice president), Crystal Williams-Joefield (assistant secretary), board member Saleem Ali and Nolan Daniel, who was the Tobago representative as others to have quit the board.

The only other person still part of the executive which is now down to four persons is general secretary Cherese De Silva.

The Selvon-led TTVF executive was elected unopposed after incumbent president Daymain Stewart decided not to contest after a turbulent four years in office on January, 14, last year.