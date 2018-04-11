Hat-trick for Geetanjali

Though penalised Geetanjali can complete her hat-trick by taking this six runner 7f handicap.

The selection has appeared to relish the step up to 7f and switch to handicaps the last twice and can see off Free Talkin who has put in respectable efforts in handicap company on her two most recent outings.

Duba Plains showed up well over this trip on her penultimate outing and she can finish third today. However, Geetanjali will take all the beating.

Square Viviani is interesting today given that his best effort in France was over a similar sort of a trip. However, he handles these conditions and he is both dropped in the ratings and sports first-time cheekpieces.

A better effort would not be surprising, although he bumps into my selection Shocking Times today.

Jamie Snowden’s gelding jumped much better again last time out at Haydock and now back on song he looks capable of winning again from this mark.

Lip Service and Milly Baloo could both have a say, while Thedrinkymeister could also make an impact if rejuvenated after a change of stables.

Birds Of Prey is unexposed and the form of his last win has substance.

He may have been let in lightly and he should be watched closely in the market as he steps up in trip. Kelly’s Dino and Lawless Secrethave been holding their form well during the winter and Castlelyons is on a hat-trick and is relatively lightly raced. He could prove difficult to pass.

Jacob Cats enters calculations having come to hand at this stage last season, but COUNT CALABASH makes more appeal with his stable off to a good start. He failed to win in 2017 having paid the price for a successful 2016. He starts the season on a handy mark and it will not be long before he is making an impact.