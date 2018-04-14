Caesar to rule in Arima today

The Glenn Mendez trained Caesar’s Country makes his belated appearance today in the feature event for imported threeyear- old and over maidens and horses rated 75-50 going over a distance of 1,750 metres.

This event sees two trainers Glenn Mendez and Harriram Gobin saddling two entrants in the main event at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

Mendez will have Caesar Country and Hurricane Harry to fly the stable flag with Ricky Jadoo opting for Caesar Country.

This horse was highly regarded at a juvenile and finished second in the Guineas before disappointing later in his career.

He makes his return to racing for a very shrewd trainer and could return to winning ways.

Stablemate Hurricane Harry is expected to run a bold race and could upset the applecart if his more vaunted stablemate does not fire.

Glenn Mohammed saddles two runners in Hello and Peace N Glory and both must be respected on their best form.

Hello is attractively weighted on his Derby form and must go close with a penny-stamp for the in-form Ri Hernandez.

Stablemate Peace and Glory cannot be ruled out with three kilos Omar Mohammed taking over the reins.

The Harold Chadee trained Wots To Report must have outstanding chance if improving from the last race.

Post time is 12.45 pm.