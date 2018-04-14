Sando East wins Victoria Games

San Fernando East Zone was crowned champions of the Ministry of Education Victoria Education District Sports Association (VEDSA); bmobile Track & Field Championships which sprinted off at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella recently.

After over 30 action-packed events, San Fernando East concluded their competitive campaign with a golden tally of 422 points. They clinched a narrow six-point victory over two-time defending champions, San Fernando North (416) while Williamsville (323) held on to third place overall.

Rounding off the District were Claxton Bay/Tortuga (320), Gasparillo (297), La Romaine/Debe (214) and Lengua/Barrackpore (152) respectively. The triumphant zone will now represent the Victoria District at the National Primary School Championships on May 23.

“This is bmobile’s eighth year of sponsorship and we are once again pleased to be a major part of the Victoria District Games,” said TSTT vice president of Corporate Communications, Marsha Caballero.

“It is one of the cornerstones on which TSTT invests in young boys and girls who will make up the nation’s future sportsmen and women. We believe that sport should be considered a vital aspect of youth development and our organisation is committed to supporting our youth. Congratulations to every school represented at the 2018 Games and good luck at the upcoming National Championships.”

In his short address, Chairman of VEDSA and Games Co-ordinator, Azard Mohammed, paid a special tribute to departing Cunjal Government Primary School principal, Dayanan Ramsaran, for his stalwart contribution to education. He also recognised all participating schools for their heightened focus on physical education and external development outside of the classroom.

“Each athlete has trained and worked hard to represent their school at the meet,” he said. “They are competing at a very high level. This is the stage which serves as a stepping stone for kids who intend to further their prowess in athletics and sport as a whole. It would not have been possible however, without the sponsorship from bmobile and for this we thank them.”

One such student-athlete, Sierra Joseph of Vistabella Presbyterian Primary School (San Fernando North), showed class on the track by copping gold in the Girls Under-13 100 metres, 200m and 400m. She also played a crucial role in carrying her zone to victory in the 4x100m with fellow sprinters Destiny Douglas, Kaira Baird and Tyler Howe.

Having represented T&T at the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) Games in 2014, Joseph has been using competitions such as the VEDSA Championships for additional training towards achieving her goal of becoming a professional athlete.

“To prepare for today’s events, I did a lot of jumping jacks, drills and other exercises. I am working towards representing my country at other tournaments. But, I must listen to my coach and continue to train hard. I love track and there’s a lot of work I have to put in to become successful,” stated the Simplex Athletics athlete.

SELECTED TRACK RESULTS

3k: 1 Liam Carrington (San Fernando TML); 2 Hakeem Chinapoo (Ste. Madeline Government); 3 Joshua Braithwaithe (Marabella Government)

60m Girls U-9: 1 Alissa Jeremiah (Claxton Bay/Tortuga); 2 Kimora Duncan (Gasparillo); 3 Tasyah George (San Fernando North)

60m Boys U-9: 1 Josiah Huggins (San Fernando North); 2 Jeduthun Emptage (San Fernando East); 3 Donelle Ramnarine (Williamsville)

100m Girls U-11: 1 Jael Archibald (San Fernando North); 2 Akira Malavar (San Fernando East); 3 Azelia Mills (Williamsville)

100m Boys U-11: 1 Kadeem Chinapoo (San Fernando East); 2 Timothy Hamilton (San Fernando North); 3 Kiel Marshall (Gasparillo)

100m Girls U-13: 1 Sierra Joseph (San Fernando North); 2 Aniela Packette (Claxton Bay/Tortuga); 3 Annelyn Lewis (Williamsville)

100m Boys U-13: 1 Hakeem Chinapoo (San Fernando East); 2 Emmanuel James (La Romain/Debe); 3 Chaz Forde (San Fernando North)

300m Girls U-11: 1 Missy Rudder (La Romain/Debe); 2 Mieka Balfour (Gasparillo); 3 Yohel Ramnarine (San Fernando North)

300m Boys U-11: 1 Moses Boatswain (Gasparillo); 2 Akiel George (San Fernando East); 3 Kyron Baptiste (Claxton Bay/Tortuga)

400m Girls U-13: 1 Sierra Joseph (San Fernando North); 2 Brianna Rampersad (San Fernando East); 3 Kaadijah Arnold (Claxton Bay/Tortuga)

400m Boys U-13: 1 Hakeem Chinapoo (San Fernando East); 2 Emmanuel James (La Romain/Debe); 3 Christian Weekes (San Fernando North)

1500m Walk Girls Open: 1 Onika Mike (Williamsville); 2 Markaylia Hamilton (Gasparillo); 3 Ashia Chinapoo (Claxton Bay/Tortuga)

1500m Walk Boys Open: 1 Jahmal Castang (San Fernando North); 2 Salem Thompson (Gasparillo); 3 Zackariah John (Claxton Bay/Tortuga)

Selected Field Events

Shot Putt Girls 13-15: 1 Jenessa Doughty (San Fernando East); 2 Amaya Hills (Claxton Bay/Tortuga); 3 Haile Cox (Gasparillo)

Long Jump Girls U-11: 1 Jahzarah Zamore (Gasparillo); 2 Rayanna Gilbert (Lengua/Barrackpore); 3 Azelia Mills (Williamsville)

Long Jump Boys U-11: 1 Moses Boatswain (Gasparillo); 2 Ganesh Gobin (Lengua/Barrackpore); 3 Luke Blackie (Williamsville)

Discus Boys 13-15: 1 Ronaldo Patterson (La Romain/Debe; 2 Jabari Charles (Claxton Bay/Tortuga); 3 Kyal Marcano (San Fernando North)

Javelin Girls 13-15: 1 Shakira Wright (San Fernando East); 2 Isabel Basdai (Williamsville); 3 Haile Cox (Gasparillo)

Javelin Boys 13-15: 1 Jabari Charles (Claxton Bay/Tortuga); 2 Nicholas Maharaj (San Fernando North); 3 De Shaun Wong Shing (La Romain/Debe)

Relay Results

4x100m Girls U-9: 1 San Fernando North; 2 Gasparillo; 3 Claxton Bay/Tortuga

4x100m Boys U-9: 1 San Fernando East; 2 Williamsville; 3 Claxton Bay/Tortuga

4x100m Girls U-11: 1 San Fernando North; 2 San Fernando East; 3 Williamsville

4x100m Boys u-11: 1 San Fernando East; 2 Gasparillo; 3 San Fernando North

4x100m Girls U-13: 1 San Fernando North; 2 Claxton Bay/Tortuga; 3 San Fernando East

4x100m Boys U-13: 1 San Fernando East; 2 San Fernando North; 3 Williamsville