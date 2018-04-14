Smiling assassin Sharkie

Imran Khan started off his career as a batsman but today when he turns and bundles his long hair into a bun, he is about to unleash another deadly delivery that has left many batsmen dumbfounded.

Khan, the smiling assassin from Charlieville, has turned the current T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership into his own show and has been sending batsmen back to the pavilion faster than a “Whatsapp” message.

The right-arm leg-spinner who is currently the most prolific bowler in the national set up for the Red Force, has taken 48 wickets in five ,rounds of matches for Alescon Comets cricket club.

On the weekend he demoralised PowerGen by taking 13 wickets in the match to give Comets victory and keep them at the top of the heap in the Premiership I standings.

In addition to his superb bowling he has also found form with the bat and got 76 two weeks ago as well.

Khan has played for Alescon Comets for his entire career and has stayed loyal to the club, even in bad times.

Now he will more than likely lead them to a Premiership title based on current form.

Prior to the domestic tournament, “Sharkie” as he is affectionately called was Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin’s go to man.

He grabbed 48 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.54 and a best haul of 6/59.

He was second only to Guyanese left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who collected 50 wickets in tournament.

The 33-year-old Khan has taken a whopping 368 wickets in 92 First Class matches at an average of 23.32.

The best innings bowling figures he has returned is 7/71 and his best match performance to date is 11/122.

Khan first played for T&T in First Class cricket way back in 2005 and has also played for the West Indies ‘A’ team, his first call coming in 2010.

He has also found favour with the Barbados Tridents in popular Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 (T20) tournament and will be looking to continue his great performances with them this year.

In the meantime, he continues to baffle local batsmen week-afterweek in the TTCB Premiership.

His performances cannot be underestimated as going into this year’s tournament, Comets were not in the national discussion as to who will win the title.

However, Khan together with fellow national players Rayad Emrit and Roshan Primus has really worked wonders at the club and they are now the team to beat.

Khan has also been talked about in regional circles as a man who can make a contribution at the highest level.

In the meantime, he continues to do only what he can and that is to address the selectors with brilliant bowling performances.