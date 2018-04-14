T&T place fourth in junior netball tourney

T&T Under-16 netball team improved on its showing at the Caribbean netball Association (CNA) Jean Pierre Junior Championships which ended on Wednesday evening at the Vigie Multi-purpose Sports Complex in Castries, St Lucia.

The local team, coach by Velma Hazelwood and Lystra Solomon-Simmons (assistant coach), returned on Thursday after placing fourth in the seven-team competition. In the previous competition, two years ago, T&T placed seventh.

Led by captain Esther James with support from vice-captain Tamiah Hernandez, the junior “Calypso Girls” ended with three wins and four losses.

The national netballers fell to Barbados, 27-21 in their opening match on Saturday, bounced back on Sunday to beat Grenada, 30-25 before falling to St Lucia (32-19) in their third affair. They next meet St Vincent and the Grenadines and prevailed 29-19 on Tuesday. On the final day, T&T played Jamaica and lost 38-7 but rebounded later in its final match to beat Dominica (27-21).

The “Reggae Girls” of Jamaica played unbeaten to earn the junior title, second was St Lucia and third was Barbados.

T&T junior team did pick up a bulk of awards including best team on parade and best dressed team and shooter Kelelicia George and Kalliyah Stephen were named to the top 16 of the tournament.

On Monday, T&T shooters Kelelicia George, Kayshanna Duncan and Kelaiah Stewart dominated the shooting competition, sealing the crown after combining to net 100 goals.

Jamaica was second with 93 and Barbados was third with 92.