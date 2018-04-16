John Williams set for winning return

With football in the air, I expect the Trinbigonians to latch on to the in-form John Williams today at Kelso.

John Williams has been in good form of late and he can land a third success of the season dropping back to what looks his optimum distance. The danger may come from Charlie Snow Angel who shaped well for much of the race last time. Halcyon Days represents an in-form stable so is worth considering along with Las Tunas, although he has appeared to be very one paced at the business end of his races.

This looks quite an open affair but STREETS OF PROMISE may gain just reward for some solid recent efforts and finally get his head back in front. Silver Tassie won’t be far away if on his game, and if he stays Looksnowtlikebrian has claims with the champion jockey on board. Newtown Lad cannot be dismissed either, but last year’s winner Scotswell needs to raise his game to defend his title.

Many of these holds claims of one form or another, but the one who appeals most is FAST AND HOT. This C&D winner goes well at this course and is much better than he showed when last of all (though not disgraced) on his reappearance at Kempton last time. He can come on for that run to strike again here, with Bombero to be partnered by De Sousa and Daily Trader likely to be the biggest threats.