Michelle-Lee Ahye historical feat

Michelle-Lee Ahye historic win in the 100m in 11.14 seconds at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which concluded at the Gold Coast, Australia, yesterday, is testimony of the benefits of hard work, discipline and perseverance on her part and work of her coach and support staff. She deserves all the accolades that have been showered upon her and the financial rewards to be bestowed from TTOC and the Ministry of Sport through the new sport policy on rewarding excellence.

Celebrating from the podium is not new to Ahye as she have prevailed at several events:

World Championship

• Bronze medalist- 4x100m relay-2015

CAC Championship

• Bronze medalist- 4x100m- 2011

Pan American Junior Championship

• Gold medalist 100m- 2011

CARIFTA Games (Junior)

• Silver medalist- 100m- 2011

• Silver medalist- 4x100m relay- 2011

• Gold medalist- 100m- 2010

• Gold medalist- 4x100m relay- 2010

CARIFA Games (Youth)

• Gold medalist- 100m- 2008

• Gold medalist-100m- 2007

• Bronze medalist- 4x100 relay- 2006

She will go down in history as the country’s first ever female sprint gold medalist in any major track event. She has taken the baton from all those who have represented the country with distinction and crossed the finish line ahead of arch rivals including fellow Caribbean counterparts from Jamaica.

Ahye’s victory should be seen as a sparkle for up and coming athletes such as Khalifa St Fort to work toward achieving their own goals. In addition, to those runners who are on the fringe of grand success,

Ahye’s victory should serve as a motivator for sprinters who are in the early development stages of their career. Additionally, coaches, administrators, parents and others who are associated with the development of athletes now have a female gold medalist to seek to emulate.

Congratulations to Michelle-Lee Ahye, Jereem Richards, Dylan Carter and all other athletes at the 2018 Commonwealth Games you have not only done yourself proud but all Trinbagonians both at home and everywhere else they reside.

Anand Rampersad (PhD)

