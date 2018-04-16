Mobsta to rule the roost

Sevenna Star to shine in a seven- runner Novice Stakes over ten furlongs of ‘heavy’ Windsor today, stable-companion of Hinde Street, 25/1 John Gosden- trained winner at Lingfield, two days ago!

Always comforting to nominate time-handicap ‘best-in’ fancies from in-form yards and none is more formidable, and consistent, than Clarehaven stables in Newmarket where ‘Big John’ operates successfully on a massive scale.

Gosden never wastes a race and he’ll have scrutinised two winners, King’s Proctor and Morning Skye, before declaring twice-raced Sevenna Star, a Redoute’s Choice colt which was narrowly beaten when favourite in a ‘warm’ Nottingham maiden six months ago under Rav Havlin.

Given both previous winners are penalised 7lbs and should be ‘out with the washing’, if Sevenna’s Star hits anything like his marks, Havlin will surely be instructed to be positive and sort out the wheat from the chaff. Napped.

Mother Of Dragons is one of eight ‘decs’ for a 3-y-o handicap over five furlongs, could this be NINETEENTH TIME lucky for Phil McEntee’s charge?

On time-figures there can only be one winner; that has been stated several times but back to turf might just be the answer because Mother Of Dragon’s was indeed better on grass as a juvenile on group one venues, Ascot and Newbury.

Yet again ‘crack’ 5lbs apprentice Nicola Currie is booked and it will be ‘fingers crossed’ firmly; with three places available eachway looks guaranteed!

Mobsta is on a retrieving mission in an ‘aged’ sprint handicap over six furlongs, one of few Mick Channon failures in the first three weeks of this 2018 turf-flat season when a close fourth on a similar Doncaster surface three weeks back.

Silvestre de Souza is boooked again and our champion jockey wont be hanging about aboard Mobsta, unsuccessful last season when victim of his consistency as a four-year-old.

Thoroughbreds usually reach their physical zenith at six and Mobsta should be worth following. Incidentally this Thames-side track drains quickly and I’m looking forward to computing race-times tomorrow when ‘soft’ Newmarket gets under way.