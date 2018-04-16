After two weeks of suffering in Venezuela, Cedros fishermen Awardnath Hajaree, Nicholas Hajaree and Shammi Seepersad will finally be escorted back home today by the T&T’s Coast Guard and...
PowerGen takes care of BFL
A good crowd was on hand to witness the T&T Cricket Board T20 clash between PowerGen Sports and BFL Sports at Caldrac’s in California and got great entertainment.
BFL Sports going into the game as underdogs lifted their heads high and posted 167 for nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Leading the way for them was Guyanese Royston Crandon who got an aggressive 46 and Raj Nanan who scored an even half century. They had to face the likes of Windies player Samuel Badree who ended up with 2/25 in his four overs. Also bowling well was Teshawn Castro who nabbed two wickets for 22 runs.
In response, PowerGen motored to the target with eight balls to spare and their young batsmen played with flair. Akiel Cooper struck an unbeaten 32, while Mark Deyal made 30 and Red Force batsman Ewart
Nicholson 29. Crandon tried his best in collecting 2/29, while Nanan took 2/18 but it was too little as PowerGen ran away with a five-wicket win.
TTCB T20 SCORES
Group I
Merryboys 210 (20) (Amir Jangoo 77, Mario Belcon 49no, Adrian Daniel 2/35) vs Aranguez 156/7 (20) (Clevan Williams 67, Aneil Kanhai 2/20, Rishard Harris 2/17) - Merryboys won by 54 runs.
EYM 85 all out (19.4) (Yannic Carriah 4/6) vs QPCC 86/3 (Justin Guillen 31)| - QPCC won by 7 wkts.
Group II
Central Sports 170/9 (20) (Kamil Pooran 69, Adrian Ali 32, M Seupaul 5/26) vs QPCC II 170/7 (20) (Joshua Ramdoo 60) - match tied
Group III
Orangefield 130/6 (20) (Richard Kelly 43, Dejourn Charles 2/20, Yannick Ottley 2/22) vs Clarke Rd 132/3 (15.4) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 62, Kerry Holness 45) - Clarke Rd won by 7 wkts.
Caldrac 87 all out (Vikash Mohan 3/24, Rayad Emrit 2/19, Justin Joseph 2/11) vs Comets 91/2 (15.3) (Imran Khan 31, Varendra Maharaj 30) - Comets won by 8 wkts.
Group IV
BFL Sports 167/9 (20) (Royston Crandon 46, Raj Nanan 50, Samuel Badree 2/25, Teshawn Castro 2/22) vs PowerGen 171/5 (18.4) (Akiel Cooper 32no, Mark Deyal 30, Ewart Nicholson 29, Royston Crandon 2/29, Raj Nanan 2/18) - PowerGen won by 5 wkts.
Tableland 111/9 (Jadon Bryce 30) vs Victoria 112/2 (Marcelle Jones 57) - Victoria won by 8 wkts.
