President congratulates Richards

President of the Republic of T&T Paula-Mae Weekes, in a warm congratulatory message, said that the country was once again “bathed in golden light” thanks to Richard’s victory.

Weekes said that it was the first time since 1966 that T&T athletes had won multiple gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. Richard’s gold came just three days after local sprint queen Michelle-Lee Ahye’s historic Women’s 100m Final gold medal. She also recognised Dylan Carter’s silver medal last week, T&T’s first ever medal for swimming at the games.

“Truly this has been an historic meet for T&T. Heartiest congratulations to all our winning athletes at the Commonwealth Games. Kudos also to our other athletes who did not medal but gave it their best. This is all your country can ask of you and I thank you for your effort and sacrifice. Keep shining. You serve as inspiration for those who would follow in your footsteps.”