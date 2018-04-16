At least three passenger vessels should be working the local seabridge so that passengers will once again have faith in the service being provided, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has...
You are here
President congratulates Richards
President of the Republic of T&T Paula-Mae Weekes, in a warm congratulatory message, said that the country was once again “bathed in golden light” thanks to Richard’s victory.
Weekes said that it was the first time since 1966 that T&T athletes had won multiple gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. Richard’s gold came just three days after local sprint queen Michelle-Lee Ahye’s historic Women’s 100m Final gold medal. She also recognised Dylan Carter’s silver medal last week, T&T’s first ever medal for swimming at the games.
“Truly this has been an historic meet for T&T. Heartiest congratulations to all our winning athletes at the Commonwealth Games. Kudos also to our other athletes who did not medal but gave it their best. This is all your country can ask of you and I thank you for your effort and sacrifice. Keep shining. You serve as inspiration for those who would follow in your footsteps.”
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online