Callender heads 6 T&T athletes for Grenada

National sprint champion Emmanuel Callender and quarter-miler Lalonde Gordon are listed among six athletes that will compete at the Grenada Invitational this evening at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George’s.

The others are hurdlers Sparkle Mc Knight, Emanuel Mayers and Jameel Joseph and middle distance runner Alena Brooks.

Both Callender and Gordon, who recently competed at Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia, are in the line-up for the Men’s 200 metres B race at 6.40 pm.

Later, Callender will race in the men’s 100m B event at 8.10 pm.

Mc Knight, who was part of T&T team at the Games, will race in the International Women 400m hurdles against Jamaicans Leah Nugent, Kalisse Spencer and Yanique Haye-Smith and USA trio Kayla Barber, Cassandra Tate and Kiah Seymour at 7 pm.

Both Mayers and Joseph will line up in the men’s version of the race at 7.10 pm. In the 400m hurdles, they will race against Quincy Downing (USA), Rilwan Alowonle of Nigeria and Jamaica’s Andre Clarke.

Brooks gets her turn to race in the International Women’s 800m at 7.25 pm.