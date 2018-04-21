Milo targets 5 footballers for Barcelona stint

The Good Food, Good Life company is set to give five skilled young footballers, ages 7-12, an opportunity of a football experience of a lifetime abroad, through the second MILO® Football Skills Tournament on Tuesday.

Last August, Nestle Milo through its partnership with FC Barcelona (FCB) took three young players Addae Pamponette, Dantaye Gilbert and Tau Lamsee on an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain where they trained with Barcelona Soccer School, toured the city and participated in a host of other special activities that were planned for them and 93 other children from across the world.

In 2017, Nestle and FC Barcelona signed a four-year global partnership based on a shared vision to positively impact the lives of 22 million youngsters during their foundation years (7- 12) which will be broken down to 7-9 and 10-12 age brackets.

The partnership will promote healthier lifestyles among children through physical activity and will see the brands conduct a series of initiatives across Asia, Oceania, Africa and Latin America. Patricio Torres, Head of Market of the company’s Anglo-Dutch Caribbean region, said the partnership is “in complete alignment with Nestle’s global goal to help 50 million children live healthier lifestyles by the year 2030.”

Robin Cumberbatch, Business Executive Officer Nestle Anglo-Dutch Caribbean, highlighted also that “in a time where budgets are cut and businesses are forced to close doors, Nestle has implemented measures to see to it that five children, instead of three from T&T will receive the opportunity of a lifetime.”

He stated further “Even in a difficult economic climate, Milo will continue to support our youth.”

The Milo® Football Skills Tournament will take place in May and June. Competences in five skill-sets will be tested by the Football Factory Foundation- passing, dribbling, composure, running and control. It begins at the Mt Pleasant Grounds in Tobago, May 19 where the winner will be selected. Similar tournaments will also be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo May 26 and the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain Couva where the top four will be chosen.

Over 400 children registered and participated in last year’s tournament and the company hopes to see a marked increase in these numbers. Registration will be done via the MILO® Caribbean Facebook page or online at www.nestle.tt/milofootball. As part of the process, a 400 gram Milo® pack must be purchased which, like last year, will be collected on entry at each tournament trial and donated to less fortunate homes within communities across T&T. NourishTT will coordinate donation of the MILO® packs.

In October, the five young players will join two from Guyana and Barbados to travel to Barcelona for a two-day clinic with FCB coaches and a number of other fun football-related activities. The MILO® Football Skills Tournament is just one of the many activities planned by the brand in T&T to advance the partnership’s global mission.

To contribute to improvement of the lives of 22 million youth, MILO® TT will offer another chance to visit Spain to one lucky child in July 2018 for travel in November through its “enter to win” promotion and will also execute other activities throughout the year.