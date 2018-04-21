San Pedro shows amazing support for cricket

In an amazing show of support for its under-10 cricketers, the sleepy village of San Pedro Poole came alive on Friday evening with hundreds showing up to support the future cricketers of this country.

Villagers came out in their numbers, some sitting under trees, others on top branches and others in hastily built tents. The young cricketers were not deterred by the presence of the huge crowd and they gave a good showing with the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy coming out victorious by seven wickets.

Also present at the event were some of the national U-15 cricketers who had just returned from Jamaica. As a matter of fact just to inspire the under-10 boys, some of the national cricketers served as umpires for the game. The match was organised by Neil Ramdath and Allan Gopaul from KRCA. Kumar Rampat the CWI Territorial Development Officer was also present to interact with the young cricketers. His son Krishan, who runs the academy, was there to lend support to the young cricketers. Councillor for the area Henry Awong, who lent tremendous resources to have the ground ready, also took time out of his busy schedule to meet the children.

The KRCA cricketers were sent across in their team bus which left California at 11am for the long trek. At the end of the game Ramdath organised dinner and drinks for everyone who was at the ground. The countryside ground provided a unique charm for the young cricketers who were throwing themselves around in the sand to stop balls in front of a very appreciative crowd.

Gopaul explained to T&T Guardian that: “This under-10 cricket tour being under taken by the KRCA will be happening across the country. We are using the cricket as an education tool as well because we are taking our kids around the country so they can learn things about the place. We have gotten invites to go to Cedros, Toco, and we will also be hosting other young cricketers right at our home base in California.”

Crecent Sports Club 142 vs KRCA 143/3 (Tyler Ramroop 36no, Adan Gopaul 11no) - KRCA won by 7 wkts.

Mc David grabs 8 wickets in Biche cricket

Nathaniel Mc David created a record in the Biche T20 cricket tournament when he returned the best ever figures in the league by a bowler.

The pacer took eight wickets for 12 runs in four overs to fire his team Central Empire to a massive 185-run victory over Unique Sports. Central Empire batted first and scored 216 for eight off their 20 overs with Salem Hosein helping himself to 80 runs and Christian Thurton made 38, the best of the batsmen.

Unique then went in the chase of the score and was embarrassed by Mc David who snared eight wickets to humble them for just 31 runs.

In another matches, Akeem Alvarez scored a century as did Jesse Bootan, to give the noisy crowd on hand value in entertainment. Alvarez needed only 50 balls to score 117 against Young Guns, as his team won by 82 runs. In the latest match. Bootan scored an unbeaten 116 off 53 balls to lead Young Guns to 163/9 in 20 overs. The home team Biche then made light work of the target getting to 164/4 with three overs and five balls to spare. Red Force player Roshan Primus made 48 not out, while Navin Bidaisse scored 42. Action continues this weekend.

Championship T20 Quarter- Finals at NCC

The quarterfinals of the Championship Division T20 competition organised by the T&T Cricket Board will be contested this weekend.

Today, MYO will come up against Rousillac from 2.30 pm, while in the second match of a double-header, Preysal will do battle with Moosai Sports from 6.30 pm.

Tomorrow Calcutta will oppose Fulham in the first match, while Defence will clash with Barrackpore.

Venue for the quarterfinals on both days is the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

At stake will be places in semi-finals of the competition, and teams will be playing with a white ball and coloured clothing.