Whisper to Control Unit

Whisper Light is my selection to win today’s feature event over 1,100 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

Whisper Light which ran a brave race last time out will not doubt have come on from that outing and therefore must be the horse to beat over this trip.

Former champion trainer Glenn Mendez has two runners in the event with former sprint champion Control Unit and the top-class performer Whisper Light in the $51,000 purse event.

Stablemate Whisper Light which will be ridden by Ricky Jadoo, has never given weight to Control Unit and beaten him but is in great form and can break the jinx if the former champion sprinter is not at his best.

Control Unit which will be partnered by the in-form Wilbert Leon, has been allotted 53 kilos, a weight he has not carried in some three years. He must have an outstanding chance to return to winning ways if anything near his best.

The Harriram Gobin trained Stockyard will be seeking a hat-trick of wins for champion owner Shivam Maharaj but may find this trip on the short side this time around. He will take along 56 kilos and Wilmer Galviz will be his pilot. His stablemate Conquest Bespoke is top-weighted with 57 kilos and must not be written off with the stable first call rider Prayven Badrie in the saddle.

The well weighted Holy Man must be respected with his light-weight of 47.5 kilos. He will be ridden by apprentice Ri Hernandez and is expected to go very close.

Post time is 1.05 pm.