Championship Clubs chase $28,000 T20 prize

The battle to earn a place in the semi-finals of the T20 Festival for Championship Division clubs will resume today with two matches at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

In the first match at 2.30 pm, Calcutta will oppose Fulham; while Defence Force will clash with Barrackpore from 6.30 pm in the second fixture of the double-header.

On Friday, MYO played Rousillac, and Preysal battled with Moosai Sports to claim the first two spots on offer.

On Monday, the top tiered Premiership clubs will begin their quest in the knock-out phase of the competition with Queen's Park I playing Caldrac in the first quarterfinal from 2.30 pm at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

This will be followed by a clash involving Alescon Comets and Merryboys, from 6.30 pm.

On Tuesday, the other round of matches will be staged, with Central Sports coming up against Raw Fitness Victoria from 2.30 pm; and PowerGen playing Queen's Park II from 6.30 pm.

The T20 Festival will continue on Thursday with the semifinals of the Premiership competition; while the Championship "semis" will be contested on Friday.

The finals of both competitions are slated for Saturday.

A whopping $70,00 is at stake for the winner of this year's T20 Festival organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board for Premiership, and Championship Division clubs.

Winners of the Premiership T20 Festival from April 23 to 28 will collect $70,000, with the runners-up pocketing $42,000.

Losing semi-finalists will also share in the windfall earning $35,000 each for their effort.

Winners of the Championship T20 will get $28,000 while $17,500 will go to the beaten finalists. The losing semi-finalists will each be awarded $7,000.

The bumper prize-money is part of the budget of $206,500 that the TTCB is putting forward for the competition, one of the most eagerly awaited on the local cricket calendar.