Control Unit strolls home

Control Unit well ridden by Wilbert Leon yesterday returned to the winner's circle with a well deserved victory in the feature event over 1,100 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima yesterday.

Sent off as the second fancy at 2/1, the Glenn Mendez trained six-year-old was in no danger after taking command in mid-stretch for a comfortable 3/4 victory over Stockyard which was sent off as the 9/5 favourite.

When the starter sent the field away Whisper Light lost his chance by rearing in the stall. However, Outsider Onefortheroad was first to show from Holy Man but the position changed quickly after the first 100 metres as Magical Victory surged to the front.

Going to the far turn Magical Victory led from Control Unit which cruised into second position with Holy Man and Pauseforacoors close up. These were followed by Stockyard and Whisper Light with Eye See You and Buffalo Soldier looking on from the rear.

At the top of the straight Leon gave Control notice to go win his race and he cruised up to Magival Victory and then began to power away from the pacesetter. However, Stockyard and Wilmer Galviz had other ideas and they tried to erode the three length deficit but the post was always coming in time for SIR Stables owned Control Unit.

The winner recorded the time of 1:05.06 for his victory with Magical Victory holding on for third ahead of a fast finishing Buffalo Soldier.

The day's leading rider was Wilbert Leon who rode three winners on the eight-race card.

Training honours for the day were shared between Glenn Mendez and Shaffique Khan who both saddled two winner.