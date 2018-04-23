Naparima to meet Hillview in Intercol final

Naparima College will meet Hillview College in the final of the PowerGen Intercol competition on May 4 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Naps will have revenge on their mind as they lost in the final to Hillview last year at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva.

Naps booked their place in the finals with a 18-run victory over Fatima College in the first game of a double-header on Saturday at the Lara Stadium. Hillviewplaying in the nightcap game easily overcame Presentation College, Chaguanas.

Naps batting first against Fatima compiled 127/4 off their 20 overs after a good start. Skipper Cephas Cooper who had an unbeaten 70 in the quarterfinals made 58 off 51 balls, while Justyn Gangoo made 27 and all rounder Avinash Mahabirsingh 23. Pacer Wendell George took 2/12 for Fatima.

When Fatima took to the crease it began slowly but given the fact that the target was not a big one, they were always in the game. Naps spinners came on and strangled them as they ended on 109/9 in 20 overs.

George was the best of the batsmen and batted deep in getting 47 but his efforts were not good enough to take his team home.

Gangoo was the difference between Naps and Fatima as he took 3/12 off his four overs, while left arm unorthodox spinner Ryan Bandoo took 2/19.

In the other semifinals, Presentation batted first and made 123/7 with Mathew Pattrick topscoring with 30. Hillview then made light work of the target with the classy West Indies Under-19 batsmen Keagan Simmons scoring 60 not out and Kirstan Kallicharan 36.

POWERGEN INTERCOL SCORES

At Lara Academy: Naparima 127/4 (20) (Cephas Cooper 58, Justyn Gangoo 27, Avinash Mahabirsingh 23, Wendell George 2/12) vs Fatima 109/9 (20) (Wendell George 47, Justyn Gangoo 3/12, Ryan Bandoo 2/19) Naparima won by 18 runs.

At Lara Academy: Presentation 123/7 (20) (Mathew Patrick 30, Rickash Boodram 2/13) vs Hillview 124/2 (Keagan Simmons 60no, Kirstan Kallicharan 36, Navin Bedaisee 22) - Hillview won by 8 wkts.