Ramdin hits century

Early Saturday, fake news would have occupied the thoughts of Denesh Ramdin but later in the night it was time to take revenge with the bat, as he smacked a century to take Preysal into the semifinals of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Championship Division Twenty20 (T20) tournament.

A story had circulated on social media that Ramdin was arrested in New York for possession of narcotics. While all this was happening he was with his family in Trinidad. The true fighter that he is, he came out with willow in hand later in the night to beat the Moosai Sports’ bowling and take his team forward in the competition.

Ramdin scored his unbeaten century (100) off just 61 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

After his masterclass Preysal reached 196/3 off their 20 overs. Also among the runs were Rachad Forde 38 not out.

Best bowling performance for Moosai came from Kyle Borneo who grabbed two wickets for 25 runs from his four overs.

In reply, Moosai were dismantled by Ryan Austin whose four wickets for 14 runs was mainly responsible for their demise, humbling the Easterners for just 81 all out in 18.1 overs.

Austin got good support from Videsh Sooklal and Antonio Aziz who both captured two wickets apiece.

In the other Championship Division quarter-final, Rousillac were also made to regret inserting their opponents as MYO made 149 for eight in their allotted 20 overs, batting first.

Top-scorer was Emmanuel Lett who made a patient 43 with two boundaries, while David Renne contributed 38 with one boundary and two maximums. The pair also shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 52 valuable runs to ensure their team got a defendable total.

But MYO were pegged back by some steady bowling from Shaun Seebaran, who snapped up four wickets for 23 runs, and Kamesh Yadram (two for 28).

The pair also featured in a partnership of 31 when Rousilack batted but it was not enough as their side was restricted to 105 for eight in their 20 overs.

“Man-of-the-Match” Gabriel Blackwell was the star for MYO, taking a sensational haul of six wickets for 13 runs in his four overs despite a Rousillac second- wicket fightback by Renne Goodard (28) and Satyam Tam (24) for the second wicket.