Central Sports new T20 kings

Central Sports are the new T20 kings of T&T after they won the 2018 edition of the T&T Cricket Board Premiership Division title at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

At around 9 pm, the facial expression of Central Sports owner Richard Ramkissoon showed a defeated manager as things were not going his team's way.

However, an hour and ten minutes later, he was running onto the field to embrace two of his senior players who had brought his team back from the brink of defeat against Queen’s Park second team.

Chasing 135 runs for victory, Central Sports were staring down the barrel of a gun at 31 for five when the experienced pair of Shazan Babwah and Kyle Mayers came together.

QPCC II opening bowlers Philton Williams and Sherwin Peters were excellent on the night with an effective spell of swing bowling which left Central Sports looking like 50 runs were beyond its reach.

However, one could never discount experience and for Central Sports Babwah and Mayers decided to conduct a batting session. They started slowly but with overs running away, Babwah launched an attack that the Parkites just had no answer for.

Meanwhile, Barbadian Mayers was playing back-up and keeping things solid at his end ticking over the scoreboard with singles. After a while, the Barbadian then got into his own and while he was on fire Babwah rotated the strike to great effect picking up the ones and twos, while reducing the team's deficit. Their batting show continued until the winning run was scored.

Mayers finished with an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls with four fours and three sixes, while Babwah contributed 38 runs off 37 balls with one four and two sixes. Williams ended with two wickets for 28 runs and Peters two for 19.

Earlier, QPCC II openers Nicholas Alexis and Joshua DaSilva combined at the top to put on a half-century opening stand. They laid a platform of 64 runs, however, it took all off 11 overs, and this put pressure on the rest of the batsmen to score quickly.

DaSilva made 32 off 30 balls, while Alexis top-scored with 44 runs of 45 balls with three fours and two sixes. However, Queen’s Park did not get the finish they wanted although Joshua Ramdoo 10-ball knock produced 21 runs which comprised one four and two sixes. Bowling for Central Sports Alex Antoine was excellent, he took three wickets for 13 runs.

SCOREBOARD

Central Sports vs QPCC II T20 Final

QPCC II innings

N Alexis c Vincent b Antoine*44

J DaSilva c Vincent b Antoine*32

J Augustus c Mayers b Magram*5

K Kallicharan not out*8

J Bootan c Mayers b Antoine*15

J Ramdoo not out*21

Extras*7

Total for 4 wkts*134

Fall of wkts: 64,81, 102, 113

Bowling: K Mayers 4-0-29-0, S Babwah 4-0-26-0, C Vincent 2-0-19-0, Al Small 2-0-17-0, K Magram 4-0-25-1, A Antoine 4-0-14-3.

Central Sports innings

K Ottley c DaSilva b Peters*10

K Pooran lbw Peters*8

A Alfred c Alexis b Peters*0

K Lesporis c Seupaul b Deonarine*6

J Goolie c DaSilva b Williams*5

S Babwah not out*38

K Mayers not out*52

Extras*14

Total for 5 wkts(20)*133

Fall of wkts: 13, 20, 20, 30 35.

Bowling: S Peters 3-0-19-2, P Williams 4-0-25-2, D Deonarine 4-0-27-1, N Seupaul 3-0-28-0, K Kallicharan 1-0-10-0, M Barclay 3-0-18-0.

Result: Central Sports won by 5 wkts to take title.