Eniath Enforcers win TML Premier League

Eniath’s Printing Enforcers defeated Rockhard United at the TML/Oasis/Executive Upholsterers Premier League Final in St Joseph on April 21, to take home the $8000.00 first place prize.

Batting first, hosts Enforcers were in early trouble losing their first 4 wickets for 11 runs. A mid-innings partnership of 37 between young players Praveen Ali (20 runs) and Darren Chaitra 19 (runs) took Enforcers to a respectable 61 for seven in their Eight overs.

Rockhard was always behind the asking rate and was restricted to 50 for six with an unbeaten 21 by Aleem Mohammed.

Ali also contributed with the ball, taking one wicket for three runs to take the Max Grill House Man of the Match award, ensuring victory to the Enforcers.

Earlier in the day, Nur-e-Islam Juniors made 42 for two to win against Curepe Jamaat Youths who totalled 40 for seven to take the 2018 TML/R Khan Trading Fun League first place trophy.

All youth players were presented with a 2018 FIFA World Cup official ball and Panini Sticker Album and Stickers.

In the Championship Division League final, tournament favourites and defending champion team ASJA Markaz had a below-par performance being bowled out for 53, with captain Aamir Khan top-scoring with 24.

Endeavour seemed more hungry for victory and easily got to its target, scoring 54 for two with an over to spare with Fazil Baksh 21 and Riaz Mohammed 16 not out to secure the championship.

In the TML/Eniath’s Printing Masters Final, defending champions East Zone defeated a strong South Zone team in a thrilling encounter. South won the toss and inserted East.

Rasheed Ali the leading scorer in the tournament with 112 runs, scored a patient 27 to help East Zone to a respectable 69 for six. In reply, South started cautiously in the face of some inspired bowling and fielding performances by East which retained the championship trophy.