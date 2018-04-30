Young Faustin scoring goals

Jaheim Faustin, captain of the San Juan Jabloteh Under-14 team, and son of former T&T international standout Marvin Faustin, has topped the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League overall league scoring chart with 12 goals.

Faustin (Jaheim) said he was not only delighted to win the Most Goals award, but also to help his team become champions again.

It was all about momentum according to the player.

Jaheim said: “You want to start off the season by scoring and then building the momentum from there onwards.”

He said his teammates were all confident throughout the season although “not starting too well and later experiencing some nerves at the end.”

Jabloteh, last season’s three-peat champions of all divisions, won the 2018 U14 and 16 FYPL titles but slipped to a third-place in the Under-18 division to finish behind runners-up W Connection and new champions Point Fortin Civic.

Current San Juan Jabloteh Under-16 attacker Nathaniel James holds the all-time YPL scoring record with 40 goals which was achieved last season.

James scored 39 of them for the then Jabloteh U13s and one for the U15s.

2018 FYPL TOP SCORES

Under-14 Division

Jaheim Faustin 12, Terron Miller 10, Molik Khan 8, Nathaniel Carrim 7, Abdul-Quddoos Hypolite 7, Luke Phillip 7, Jean-Pierre Reyes 6, Jalen Redman 6, Neegus Jack 6, Omari Campbell 6, Jovonn Gomes 6, Kern Smart 5, Darion Marfan 5, Giovanni Warner 5, Nathaniel O’Garro 5, Jearon Ellis 4, Josiah Wilson 4, Dantaye Gilbert 4, Christian Bailey 4, Deshawn Brown 4, Romario Nelson 4, Imani Lewis 4, Caleb Boyce 4, Jeremy Christian 3, Israel Joseph 3, Lindell Sween 3, Isaiah Thompson 3, Joshua Mason 3, Ishmael Lewis 3, Aydon Caruth 3, Josiah Shade 2, Tristan Stafford 2, Terrell Gibson 2, Zico Correira 2, Fitzdarrel Seales 2, Jaylon Brereton 2, Joel Maitland-Wilson 2, Christopher Brooks 2, Maliki Clement 2, Jaden Grant 2, Devin Seales 2, Jaheim Marshall 2, Jaron Pascall 2.

Under-16 Division

Jaheim Granderson 6, Adica Ash 6, Kiron Manswell 6, Terrell Wiley 5, Darius Douglas 4, Jerry Morris 3, Denilson Dogan 3, Justin Modeste 3, Thaj Neptune 3, Adel Haynes 3, Malachai Daniel 3, Nicholas Dyett 3, Aiden Marcano 2, Terrel Brown 2, Ephraim Brown 2, Menes Jahra 2, Jean-Heim Mc Fee 2, Nirvan Ramnarine 2, Marc Wharfe 2, Yohance Nurse 2, Nikolas Quamina 2, Jarique Williams 2, Nathaniel James 2, Trent Weekes 2, Jesus Delecia 2, Justin Araujo-Wilson 2, Naeem Bisnath 2, Ezekeil Kesar 2, Acelino Medford 2.

Under-18 Division

Shaquem Bleasdell 6, Jerren Jackie 5, Zion Williams 5, Isa Bramble 4, Nikel Rawlins 4, Stephon Joseph 4, Kai Phillip 4, Jaydon Prowell 4, Jalineo Orosco 3, Isaiah Pascall 3, Judah Garcia 3, Nion Lammy 3, Keon Boney 3, Jerrell Hibbert 2, Nkosi Salandy 2, Jodel Brown 2, Darim Campbell 2, Jesse Williams 2, Kesean St. Rose 2, Ackeel Jacob 2, Zion Mc Leod 2.