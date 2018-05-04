Blue Steel spanks Cruzers for ‘Fire’ windball hat-trick

The duo of captain Giovanni Sylvester, and Joevelle Carrera once again made valuable contributions with bat and ball which helped Headquarters Blue Steel spanked Santa Cruz Cruzers by 28 runs to claim a third straight title in the T&T Fire Service Northern Division 12-Overs Windball Cricket League competition at Constantine Park, Macoya on Sunday night.

In a matchup of two teams with two titles each under their belts, Blue Steel took the first strike and led by another strong opening partnership of 43 runs shared between Sylvester and Carrera, the team ended with 90 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Team captain Sylvester led the charge with 21 runs while Carrera scored a patient 18 and the pair of Jason Shields and KC Williams chipped in with ten and seven respectively.

Bowling for Cruzers, Kerron Joseph had the best figures of two for 14 from three overs and Heston Wilson, one for 23.

Needing to get 91 to wrest the title back from Blue Steel after being crowned champions in 2014 and 2015, Cruzers found the going tough with only Dale Simon and Akil Melville getting to double figures with 18 and ten runs respectively mainly due to the disciplined bowling from Blue Steel.

Irving Alfred followed up his good bowling from the semi-finals with two more wickets for nine runs while all-rounders Carrera and Sylvester grabbed two wickets each as well for 11 and 25 runs respectively to limit their opponents to 62 all out.

FINAL RESULTS

April 29 Final

Headquarters Blue Steel 90 for six wickets (Giovanni Sylvester, 21, Jovelle Carrera, 18, Jason Shields, 10 not out, Kerron Joseph 2/14, Heston Wilson 1/23) vs Santa Cruz Cruzers 62 all out (Dale Simon 18, Akil Melville 10, Jovelle Carrera, 2/11; Giovanni Sylvester, 2/25, Irving Alfred, 2/9) - Blue Steel won by 28 runs.

Man of the Match (Finals):

Giovanni Sylvester (Blue Steel)

Third place play

Headquarters Red Rockets 118 for 7 wickets (Marcus Callender 18, Kiel Murray 12, Kern Lovelace 12, Dirkson Reece 2/15) vs Sangre Grande Strikers 48 all out (Candi Toney 9, Dirkson Reece 9, Jamal Jeremiah 8, Ackel Romany 2/13, L’Shaun Nickie 1/12) - Red Rockets won by 70 runs

Final 2018 Honour Roll

Most Runs (Men): Keeda Woods (Sangre Grande Strikers) – 243 runs in 8 innings (tournament record).

Most Runs (Women): Carla Bolah (Sangre Grande Strikers) – 16 runs in 6 innings.

Highest Individual Score (Men): Kiel Murray (Headquarters Red Rockets) —56 runs v San Juan Rebels.

Highest Individual Score (Women): Suzanne Bobb-O’Brien (Morvant Vikings) – 9 runs v Santa Cruz Cruzers.

Most Wickets (Men) – Korie Perouse, (Black the Bravest) - 14

Most Wickets (Women): Carla Bolah (Sangre Grande Strikers) - 7

Best Bowling Performance (Men):

Korie Perouse (Black The Bravest) - 5/14 v Chaguaramas Outkasts.

Best Bowling Performance (Women):

Lana Mark (Headquarters Red Rockets) - 2/2 vs San Juan Rebels @ Tyro

Player of the Tournament (Men): Jeremy Carter (Blue Steel)

Batting: 123 runs in 9 innings at an average of 14.625 runs per dismissal & a high score of 30

Bowling: 9 wickets at an average of 13.56 runs & economy rate of 6.42 in 10 games

Player of the Tournament (Women): Carla Bolah (Sangre Grande Strikers)

Batting: 16 runs in 7 innings and a top score of 8

Bowling: 7 wickets at an average of 7.42 runs and economy rate of 6.50 in 9 matches