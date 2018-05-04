Naps, Hillview T20 title showdown today

The sounds of the Tassa and rhythm section music will ring out when arguably, the two best playing teams in Secondary school cricket, Naparima and Hillview colleges draw swords in the final of the PowerGen Intercol T20 championship match this evening.

Hillview is the defending champion team having defeated the said Naparima College in the final last year. The boys from El Dorado also clipped Naps by three runs in their Premiership meeting earlier this season to claim that title as well.

If Richard Kelly’s men can go on and claim the Intercol title again this evening, they would rank with some of the better schools in the history of Secondary Schools cricket in T&T.

The team is led by all-rounder Dexter Sween and includes promising batsman Leonardo Julien together with West Indies U-19 duo, Keagan Simmons and Kirstan Kallicharan and then talented Sachin Seecharan, who has also been brilliant this season for Hillview.

Naps, on the other hand, will be banking on the West Indies U-19 batsman and captain Cephas Cooper who has been in good touch. Also among the runs, this season are Justyn Gangoo and Avinash Mahabirsingh.

President of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Surujdath Mahabir is wishing both teams well. “I want to congratulate both schools and especially the staff that would have worked with them. This is the final match of the Secondary schools’ calendar and it should be a cracker. We are urging all the supporters to come out.” Mahabir came up with the idea of moving the Intercol from during the daytime from the quarterfinal stages to the nights and on weekends and it has worked wonders in terms of crowd support.

Prior to the boys Intercol final which gets off at 6 pm, there will be the girls Intercol final between St Stephen’s College and Barrackpore East at 2 pm.

BOYS TEAMS

Hillview: Dexter Sween (capt), Leonardo Julien, Navin Bidaisee, Keagan Simmons, Sachin Seecharan, Kirstan Kallicharan, Teshawn Alleyne, Rickash Boodram, Ronaldo Forester, Jean Phillipe Barrie, Kareem Muradali, Jadon Bryce, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Connell.

Naparima College: Cephas Cooper (capt), Darren Samlal, Enrique Singh, Justyn Gangoo, Kyle Roopchand, Troy Sookraj, Jevon George, Shadell Soogrim, Ryan Bandoo, Sivan Ramkissoon, Keston Boodoo, Faiysal Mangera, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Liam Mamchan.

GIRLS TEAMS

Barrackpore East: Savi Gopaul (capt), Priya Alladin, Geneilia Juppy, Suriya Sookoo, Kimberly John, Kimberly Ramsawak, Kavita Deodath, Shalini Samaroo, Kaitlin Singh, Dehlia Bhagwandeen, Emily Singh, Adonna Chance, Nirvanha Basdeo.

St. Stephen’s College: Janelle Noel, Leah Mohammed, Angelina Sookraj, Makeisha Simon, Kasean Edward, Azariah Haniff, Anjali Khemkiran, Ariel Mahabir, Kayla Dookran, Sarisha Khemkiran