Barrackpore takes Intercol Girls title

Barrackpore East Secondary School Girls team was crowned champions of the PowerGen Intercol T20 cricket series yesterday when it defeated St. Stephen’s College by 16 runs in the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In front of a good crowd, Barrackpore won the toss and decided to take the first strike and totalled what was considered an under-par 95 for five wickets off its 20 overs. Jenalia Guppy top-scored with 16. She got good support from Shalini Samaroo who scored 10. These two were the backbone of the Barrackpore batting and while they were at the crease, their teammates could be heard loud and clear cheering them on.

Leah Mohammed kept them in check with a fine bowling spell of two for 12 from her four overs.

During the break, Barrackpore would have been concerned but the team’s bowling attack which has been its strength in this tournament so far came up trumps once again and restricted St. Stephen’s College out of Princes Town to 79 for four in their 20 overs.

Angelina Sookraj at one point looked as if she was going to take her school over the line but when she departed for 16, the run rate was too much for the others to bring home the win. Juppy was good with the ball and took one wicket for 11 runs off her four overs. She was named the player of the match for her efforts.

GIRLS INTERCOL SCORES

Barrackpore East 95/5 (20) (Jenalia Juppy 16, Shalini Samaroo 10, Leah Mohammed 2/12) vs St Stephen’s College 79/4 (20) (Angelina Sookraj 16, Jenalia Juppy 1/11) - Barrackpore East won by 16 runs. Player of the match—Janalia Juppy.