Bleasdell brace sends D/Force U-18s into Flow quarters

Once more this season, Central FC have proven Shaquem Bleasdell’s easiest of opponents to breach after the midfielder scored twice on Sunday to help his Defence Force FC Under-18s dispatch the Couva Sharks with a 3-0 score in the Flow Youth Pro League Cup 2018 qualifiers to book a quarter-final match-up against San Juan Jabloteh on Sunday.

Bleasdell, the FYPL U18 league top scorer, struck in the 29th and 40th minute at Larry Gomes Stadium. Malabar after team-mate Emmanuel Cumberbatch had put Defence Force U18s ahead after just two minutes against the Couva Sharks.

Bleasdell, who finished with six goals this season in the just concluded league campaign, scored all four goals in his team’s 4-2 league win over Central seven weeks ago before snatching his sixth league goal on March 25 in a 3-3 draw against Club Sando.

Perhaps Bleasdell’s most recent exploits against Central will spur him on in the inaugural FYPL Cup or will his quarter-final opponents, Jabloteh, prove a tougher nut to crack.

Defence Force FC Under-16 outfit also progressed to the quarter-final stage where they must tackle an unbeaten Club Sando side after needing a penalty shootout to dispatch North East Stars 5-4 following a goalless draw at Larry Gomes Stadium.

As for Central, the 3-0 Under-18 defeat was the final goodbye for the Couva Sharks – bringing a premature end to their FYPL season – after their Under-14 and Under-16 sides also failed to progress into the quarter-finals, losing 3-2 against St. Ann’s Rangers and by default to Morvant Caledonia United respectively, earlier on Sunday.

Rangers Under-14s and Morvant Caledonia Under-16s now advance to meet Jabloteh’s Under-14 and Under-16, the reigning league champions respectively in the quarter-finals on May 6.

Deigo Ramkissoon (57th & 59th) celebrated his first FYPL goals with a quick-fire double for Central Under-14s but it wasn’t enough to claw the Couva Sharks back after a double from Fitzdarrell Seales (8th & 32nd) and a second-half Christon Calder (50th) strike had done just enough for Rangers.

Point Fortin Civic Under-14s, courtesy a first-half stoppage-time strike from Austin Joseph (35th), also edged their way into the quarter-finals where they will face Under-14 FYPL league runners-up Morvant Caledonia United.

SUNDAY’S QUALIFYING ROUND RESULTS

UNDER-14 DIVISION

Point Fortin Civic 1 (Austin Joseph 35’) vs North East Stars 0

St. Ann’s Rangers 3 (Fitzdarrell Seales 8’, 32’, Christon Calder 50’) vs Central FC 2 (Deigo Ramkissoon 57’, 59’)

UNDER-16 DIVISION

Defence Force FC 0 vs North East Stars 0 - Defence Force won 5-4 on penalties

Central FC 0 vs Morvant Caledonia United 3 - Morvant Caledonia won by default

Under-18 Division

Defence Force FC 3 (Emmanuel Cumberbatch 2’, Shaquem Bleasdell 29’, 40’) vs Central FC 0

SUNDAY’S QUARTERFINAL ROUND MATCHES

UNDER-14 DIVISION

• San Juan Jabloteh vs St. Ann’s Rangers, 10 am, Larry Gomes Stadium;

• Morvant Caledonia United vs Point Fortin Civic, 10 am, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 1;

• W Connection vs Club Sando, 10 am, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 2;

• Police FC vs Defence Force FC, 10 am Mannie Ramjohn main field.

UNDER-16 DIVISION

• San Juan Jabloteh vs Morvant Caledonia United, 2 pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

• Club Sando vs Defence Force FC, 2 pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 2;

• W Connection vs Police FC, 2 pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium main field;

• Point Fortin Civic vs St. Ann’s Rangers, 2 pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 1.

UNDER-18 DIVISION

• San Juan Jabloteh vs Defence Force FC, 4pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

• Point Fortin Civic vs Police FC, 4 pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 1;

• W Connection vs Club Sando, 4 pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium main field;

• St. Ann’s Rangers vs North East Stars, 4 pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training field 2.