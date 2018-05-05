Jadoo turns silver into gold

Former champion jockey Ricky Jadoo gave another superb performance in winning yesterday’s feature event aboard the aptly named Lord Silver at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Sent off at as a 4-1 shot in the betting, the John Leotaud trained colt was given a peach of a ride by Jadoo in the race for Imported Three-Year-Olds and Over Maidens and West Indian Bred Three- Year-Olds and Over Horses Rated 75-50 over a distance of 1,100 metres on the turf track.

From the off, Ri Hernandez sent the Harold Chadee trained Mafia Man into the lead with Lord Silver close up. These were followed by Treasure Queen, War Brigade and the favourite Madiba, Crown The King and Shangri La.

At the far turn, Mafia Man and Lord Silver opened a three-length gap on the field as War Brigade moved into third as Crown The King began to feel the pinch.

Coming to the corner Lord Silver and Jadoo struck the front from Mafia Man as Madiba began to make his challenge on the outside, along with Shangri La, as Sunset Cloud began to improve his position from the rear.

With 200 metres to race, Jadoo pushed the Dennis Fakoory owned Lord Silver into a threelength lead and stole the race. Despite Madiba’s finishing kick, he was outgunned by a fast finishing Shangri La for second but neither could get to grips with the winner Lord Silver which had stolen the event at the 200 metres marker.

At the line, Lord Silver had halfa- length to spare Shangri La with Madiba short-head away in third, while Mafia Man was two lengths further back in fourth. Lord Silver registered the good time of 1:04.13 for the trip.

Training honours for the day fell to Glenn Mendez who saddled two winners. Riding honours were shared between apprentice Andrew Poon and the in-form Wilbert Leon who both rode two winners apiece.