Mucurapo Ex-Pupils, Senators net PoS netball wins

Mucurapo Ex-Pupils and Malta Carib Senators were both in winners row when Second Division matches in the 79th Lystra Lewis Port-of-Spain Netball League at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo, continued on Thursday.

Led by goal shooter Chelsea Delecia’s 35 goals from 46 attempts Ex-pupils defeated Transcend 42-37.

The winners who opened a 24-20 half-time lead after a 10-all first quarter, maintained their narrow lead at the end of the third period with Sukurah Morgan and Kamara Joseph adding four and three goals from ten and six attempts respectively.

For Transcend, Reeka Seerattan had a team-high 29 goals from 36 attempts, and Nicola Solomon eight from 11. Senators also held off a strong challenge from Horizon X to come away with a 31-23 victory thanks to Zakinya Mc Kenna’s 19 goals from 30 attempts and Christine Snahhs with 12 from 25.

At the other end of the court, Horizon, which trailed 6-7, 12-15 and 17-25 at the end of the first three quarters, got a team-best 13 from 27 attempts by Abigail Boswell.

Results

On Wednesday

Second Division Y:

SWWTU Malvern 31 (Aaliyah Mulrain 19/25, Patrice Ashby 10/21, Stacey Joseph 2/4) bt Horizon Y 28 (Shania Williams 13/19, Sherry Thomas 10/22, Crystal Jones 5/5).

Quarter scores: 1st. 8-6 Malvern; 2nd. 20-10 Malvern; 3rd. 25-19 Malvern.

T&T Defence Force 32 (Williams-Peters 19/26, Sherika Thomas 13/21) bt Royal Eagles 15 (Shereese Richards 10/24, Aaliyah King 3/8, Ashley Wickham 1/ 4, Mariah Rodriguez ?)

Quarter scores: 1st. 10-2 Defence Force; 2nd. 21-4 Defence Force; 3rd.27-13 Defence Force.

San Juan Jabloteh 37 (Shian Beharry 34/47, Okeisha Mayers 3/6) bt Hill Girls 31 (Keonna Noel 19/27, Shenice Sebro 7/15, Katisha Noel 5/10)

Quarter scores: 1st. 10-7 Hill Girls; 2nd. 16-15 Hill Girls; 3rd. 25-25 all

On Thursday

Third Division Y:

Ebony 28 (Tyeka Marquis 16/23, Kafa Horsford 12/24) bt Chips 9 (Anaya Joseph 8/14, Paige Bowman 1/2 )

Quarter scores: 8-2 Ebony; 2nd.13-4 Ebony; 3rd. 19-7 Ebony.

Marvellites 19 (Renicia Goodridge 8/16, Shanice Lewis 8/16, Jenicia Goodridge 3/9) bt Horizon Y 14 (Kareena Lewis 13/15, Anesa Harrigan 1/3)

Quarter scores: 1st.3-1 Malvelittes; 2nd. 8-7 Marvellites; 3rd. 15-9 Marvelittes.

Second Division Y:

Mucurapo Ex 42 (Chelsea Delecia 35/46, Sukurah Morgan 4/10, Kamara Joseph 3/6) vs Transcend 37 (Reeka Seerattan 29/36, Nicola Solomon 8/11)

Quarter sores: 1st.10-10; 2nd. 24-20 Mucurapo Ex; 3rd. 33-29 Mucurapo Ex.

Malta Carib Senators 31 (Zakinya Mc Kenna 19/30, Christinne Snaggs12/25) bt Horizon X 23 (Abigail Boswell 13/27, Jodee Thomas 6/11, Karen Julien 4/6)

Quarter scores: 1st. 7-6 Senators; 2nd. 15-12 Senators; 3rd. 25-17 Senators