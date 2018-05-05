The duo of captain Giovanni Sylvester, and Joevelle Carrera once again made valuable contributions with bat and ball which helped Headquarters Blue Steel spanked Santa Cruz Cruzers by 28 runs to...
Top U19 cricketers on show
The leading crop of Under-19 cricketers in T&T will be on show this weekend as they battle for places on the national team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament in Barbados.
Following the victory of East Zone in the Shell Under-19 Inter-Zone competition last weekend, the top performers in the zonal tournament will be engaged in a two-day trial match today and tomorrow at the National Cricket Centre ground in Balmain, Couva.
Team “A” will be captained by Cephas Cooper of the South Zone, while Team “B” will have Navin Bisdaisee of the South East Zone at the helm. The managers are David Furlonge and Gregory Davis respectively.
The CWI tournament is scheduled for July 31 and August 30 and is a key indicator of who will be the next generation of stars in future West Indies teams.
Players selected for the trial match are requested to be at the venue by 9 am and should have their Shell caps in their possession.
UNDER-19 SHELL TRIAL SQUADS
Team “A”
Cephas Cooper (captain) - South Zone
Leon Bassano (North)
Mbeki Joseph (South Zone)
Justin Gangoo (South East)
Leonardo Julien (East)
Rivaldo Ramlogan (East)
Avinash Mahabirsingh (South East)
Ronaldo Forester (East)
Jaydon Seales (Central)
Kareem Muradali (East)
Sameer Ali (Central)
Amit Gopaul (South West)
Michael Lambard (North)
David Furlonge (manager)
Team “B”
Navin Bidaisee (captain) - South East
Leonardo Francis (East)
Crystian Thurton (Central)
Antonio Gomez (South)
Daniel O’Souna (North)
Emmanuel Garcia (North East)
Joshua James (Tobago)
Nathaniel McDavid (East)
Sachin Dookie (North)
Tishawn Alleyne (East)
Tevon Jadoo (East)
Sachin Soodeen (North East)
Giovanni Letran (North)
Gregory Davis (manager)
