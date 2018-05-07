FIFA technical directors in T&T

Technical Directors from 11 member associations including T&T will participate in a course designed specifically by the FIFA, to educate technical directors around the world, and thereby assist the development of the sport.

The course, schedule to take place at the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva from today and runs until Friday, will see the involvement of a four-member team from FIFA, including Head of Technical Development Services for FIFA Jürg Nepfer, Roberto Perna, Group Leader Education and FIFA Technical consultants Rodrigo Kenton, Lenny Lake and Willi Ruttensteiner. CONCACAF Director of Development Jason Roberts will also be present.

Anton Corneal, the T&T Football Association’s Director of Football, has also been listed as a FIFA TD and expert, to contribute towards the overall development of the sport. The participating member associations will include T&T, Aruba, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Suriname, US Virgin Islands and the United States.

T&T will be represented by Dennis Lawrence, the Senior Men’s National coach, Men’s Under -17 and 20 coach Russell Latapy and Women’s coach Desiree Sergeant.

FIFA, through its Chief Technical Development Officer, former Dutch forward, Marco van Basten said “FIFA started in 2016 with a programme for the education of Technical Directors in member associations. An evaluation has shown that there was quite a turnover in this position since then and we, therefore, decided to offer this course to new Technical Directors or those who were not in a position to attend the first edition in 2016. The purpose of the course is to provide an opportunity to Technical Directors to gain additional knowledge in important subjects, which are essential for their daily business. The course will also serve as a platform for experience sharing among Technical Directors, the confederation and FIFA.”

Among the topics will be the roles and responsibilities of a technical director, report on training analysis, reporting of match training analysis and coach education analysis among other items. There are practical and theoretical sessions foreseen. Importance will be given to the practical sessions on days one to three, which are: the organization of a youth match; the visit of the training of one of these two teams; and a session on coaching education as part of your coaching education system.