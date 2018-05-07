Mohammed heads FIVB Development Commission

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT— NORCECA Vice President and CAZOVA President T&T’s Mushtaque Mohammed has been appointed as President of the FIVB Development Commission.

His designation was announced by President Graça on the last day of the FIVB Board of Administration meeting held in Sharm el Sheik, Egypt on May 3 and 4.

Mohammed, the former president of T&T Volleyball Federation, who has served as NORCECA Development Commission President since 2007 and FIVB Development Commission secretary since 2010 possess the knowledge and experience to lead the FIVB Development Commission.

“I am elated to serve the development of volleyball as I have been doing for most of my volleyball life” was Mushtaque initial response. “Development of volleyball and people are in my heart and doing what you love make your job easy.”

Mohammed, who has an International Masters in Sports Organization Management form the Univertsity of Poiter, France and an International Masters in Sports for Development from the University of T&T, will be able to meaningfully contribute to the Development Commission. Currently, FIVB has over 165 National Federation who are within the category I and II which are developing National Federation and it is important to focus initially on those organizations to improve their levels of performance both administratively and technically.

This will be the mandate for the FIVB Development Commission and to also fulfill the FIVB goals to grow the number of volleyball players and consumers in order to become the number one sport affiliating with humanitarian organizations.

Cristobal Marte Hoffiz, president of NORCECA Confederation said: “The designation of Mr. Mushtaque is a tribute to his hard work and dedication. I am sure he will do his utmost best to fulfill the challenge he is going to face as president of the Development Commission. We are very proud about the fact that a leader from NORCECA Confederation is receiving this kind of responsibility which also remind us the work he has done in our region and as secretary of the commission for the past eight years.”