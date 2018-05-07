Wallace’s Swifts fall in thriller

The Melbourne Vixens led by Malawi’s Mwai Kumwenda had to dig deep to claim a 63-61 win over T&T goal-Shoot, Samantha Wallace and her New South Wales Swifts team in Round Two of the Suncorp Super Netball League at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, yesterday.

The home side had to overcome a six-point deficit and an injury scare to key player Jo Weston to seal the win, and it was only in the shadows of fulltime that the Vixens were finally able to push themselves past a gallant Swifts outfit after both teams were locked at 57-57 with under five minutes to play.

Wallace was very impressive with a perfect ten in the final period to end with 37 goals from 38 attempts and 97 percent shooting average, while England’s Helen Housby chipped in with four from four in the final quarter to tally 24 from 25 on the night for Swifts, now 1-1 after two matches.

In the other Round Two match-ups, West Coast Fever roasted Collingwood Magpies 68-57; Queensland Firebirds beat Sunshine Coast Lightning 55-52 and Giants Netball trampled winless Adelaide Thunderbirds 71-48.

With a new points system being introduced this season and a team earning a bonus point for winning each quarter, Fever heads the table with 15 points, followed by Giants (14), Vixens (12), Firebirds (8) and Swifts with seven in the fifth spot.

When Third Round matches begin on Saturday, Swifts will be at home to Giants at Qudos Bank Arena; Vixens host Firebirds; Lightning entertain Fever and Magpies battle Thunderbirds.