Whiteman punishes on the track

It was all Jabari Whiteman for a second time in two days at the National Cycling Track Championship at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Couva, showing little mercy for his competitors.

The PSL rider picked up from where he left off on Friday by winning all the events he contested on Day Three and Four of the meet, claiming gold medals in the Omnium and prestigious match sprint events on Saturday, as well as the Individual Pursuit and One-kilometre Time Trial contest yesterday.

Following on his triumph in the Points Race the day before, Whiteman was an outright winner in the Omnium event among the juniors, finishing ahead of his closest rival Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave, third Darius Beckles of Open Road and fourth Maurice Burnette of Phoenix.

The young rider who represented T&T at the Junior Pan American Championships in 2016, later showed his class by securing the fastest time in the flying 200 metre sprint behind a time of 10.69 seconds to qualify for the final of the match sprint later that day.

In the final, he beat Aaron Alleyne of Phoenix for the gold, while Michael Ackee of Southclaine was third. But Whiteman was anything but finished with his dominance on the tracks, as he turned his attention to his pet endurance events by claiming silverware in the individual pursuit ahead of De Comarmond, Beckles and Burnette for a second time, before reigning supreme in the gruelling One-kilometre grind.

De Comarmond finished closely behind for the runner-up spot, as he did so many times before in the championship, while Alleyne took third ahead of Beckles.

Results

SPRINT JUVENILE WOMEN: 1- Makayla

Hernandez Madonna 14.658. Sprint Junior

Women: 1- Shania Baptiste (Open Road) 14.689.

Sprint Juvenile Men: 1- D’Angelo Harris (Rigtech

Sonics) 11.863, 2- Joshua Rawlins (Breakaway)

12.299, 3- Alano Acevero (Rigtech Sonics) 12.404,

4- Ryan D’Abreau (Arima Wheelers) 12.521, 5- Travis

Beharry (Breakaway) 13.567.

SPRINT JUNIOR MEN: 1- Jabari Whiteman

(PSL) 10.69, 2- Aaron Alleyne (Pheonix) 11.375,

3- Justin Baptiste (Breakaway) 11.406, 4- Michael

Ackee (Southclaine) 11.524. Omnium Junior

Men: 1- Jabari Whiteman (PSL) 183, 2- Enrique

De Comarmond (Heatwave) 162, 3- Darius Beckles

(Open Road) 125, 4- Maurice Burnette (Pheonix) 73.

JUVENILE MATCH SPRINT: 1- Joshua Rawlins

(Southclaine), 2-D’Angelo Harris (Rigtech Sonics), 3-

Ryan D’Abreau (Arima Wheelers), 4- Alano Acevero

(Rigtech Sonics).

JUNIORS MATCH SPRINT FINAL: 1- Jabari

Whiteman (PSL), 2- Aaron Alleyne (Pheonix), 3-

Michael Ackee (Southclaine).

JUVENILE WOMEN INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT:

1- Makayla Hernandez (Madonna) 3.15.442. Juvenile

Men

INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT: 1- Tariq Woods (Team

Woods) 2.36.31, 2- D’Angelo Harris (Rigtech Sonics)

2.39.913, 3- Joshua Rawlins (Southclaine) 2.39.95,

4- Mickel Lopez (Rigtech Sonics) 3.14.517.

JUNIOR MEN INDIVIDUAL PURSUIT: 1- Jabari

Whiteman (PSL) 3.33.519, 2- Enrique De Comarmond

(Heatwave) 3.45.645, 3- Darius Beckles (Open Road)

3.54.646, 4- Maurice Burnette (Pheonix) 4.09.533.

Juvenile Women 500M: 1- Makayla Hernandez

(Madonna) 42.052. Junior Women 500M: 1-

Shania Baptiste (Phoenix) 41.178. Juvenile Men

500M Time Trial: 1- D’Angelo Harris Rigtech Sonics

35.765, 2- Joshua Rawlins (Southclaine) 36.395,

3- Ryan D’Abreau (Arima Wheelers) 36.628, 4- Alano

Acevero (Rigtech Sonics) 37.736. Junior Men 1

KM Time Trial: 1- Jabari Whiteman (PSL) 1.05.136,

2- Enrique De Comarmond (Heatwave) 1.10.85, 3-

Aaron Alleyne (Pheonix) 1.11.91, 4- Darius Beckles

(Open Road) 1.13.51.

WALTER ALIBEY

