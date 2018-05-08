Harvard celebrating 75 years of sporting excellence

Harvard Club is celebrating 75 years of commitment and service and dedication to T&T. The Club is a landmark on Tragarette Road at the junction where Tragarette Road and Serpentine Road intersect.

The residents of One Woodbrook Place look down at the iconic landmark.

Harvard ‘s contribution to sport is well established despite being formed as a social club and not just a sports club.

Harvard Club is an institution and it’s very unfortunate that as a society we disrespect the time, effort and commitment that is expended and invested in starting, growing and sustaining Clubs such as Harvard.

This lack of respect can at times mitigate the sustainability of many similar type institutions. T&T at times come across as if we are a people and a nation lacking an appreciation of our history and traditions.

They don’t make club’s like Harvard anymore. Issues of class, race and social standing are captivating backstories that many wish to scrub out of existence.

Impatience and short-sightedness bedevil progress. How can we move forward without understanding our history and what Harvard club is all about?

The Harvard Club, recently, hosted an interfaith service at the Clubhouse. The presence of the Honourable Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe would have resonated positively with the Harvard Club members and supporters. Her words of encouragement and attendance were appreciated. After all, 75 years of survival and perseverance is no mean feat.

One can imagine in the future Harvard Club will celebrate 100 years of continued service in sport and social development to this beautiful country of ours. One can only wonder if the current generation of Harvard Club members, those who currently have the honour and privilege to wear the Harvard Club green jersey and the Club crest, appreciate the fact that they stand on the shoulders of sweat and sacrifice of many who have laid a very solid foundation.

There is a responsibility to strive to ensure that each generation does their part in passing on the club to the next generation.

The contribution of Harvard Club can’t be measured in trophies and medals and titles. A far deeper and more meaningful measure is the friendships and the positive difference the Club has made in the lives of many young people and families.

Harvard Club.... 75 years of service to country, community and society.

Harvard Club, the pride of St James. A club where you are reminded that - people are human beings and that service to humanity matters. Where respect has to be earned not demanded. It’s a club with a soul and pride.

Let all of us celebrate with Harvard this 75th anniversary which presents an opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation.