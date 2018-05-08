Jabloteh marches into Cup semis

San Juan Jabloteh has fallen short of achieving a record-extending fourth clean sweep of the Flow Youth Pro League titles this season after the club finished as champions of the Under-14 and 16 divisions, while Pt Fortin Civic snatched the Under-18 crown, but the young San Juan Kings look intent on making amends in the inaugural Knockout Cup competition after all three age-group teams marched into the semifinals to be contested on May 20. There are no matches this weekend because of Mother’s Day.

Competing at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Sunday, Jabloteh hammered St Ann’s Rangers 4-0 in an Under-14 quarterfinal match before the San Juan Kings’ Under-16s edged crosstown rivals Morvant Caledonia United 1-0 before the Jabloteh Under-18s completed the quarterfinal round trifecta with a 3-0 defeat off Defence Force FC at the same Malabar venue.

However, Pt Fortin Civic Under-18s, though, failed to progress into the semi-finals despite going ahead against Police FC through a Matthew Brewster 15th minute strike at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Training Field Ground One, Marabella.

The new Under-18 league champions went on to surrender the narrow lead before falling 2-1 against the Blues who advanced courtesy a double from Kai Phillip in the 45th & 83rd and will meet W Connection, 1-0 winners over Club Sando.

Pt Fortin Civic Under-14 and Under-16 outfits had much better fortune as they advanced into the semi-finals of their respective tournaments.

This after Civic Under-14s stunned league runners-up Morvant Caledonia United and the Under-16s ousted St. Ann’s Rangers.

All advancing teams will now have two weeks, ample time for rest, recovery and preparation for semi-final day on May 20.

QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

UNDER-14 DIVISION:

• San Juan Jabloteh 4 (Lindell Sween 8’, Deshawn Brown 39’, Jaheim Faustin 41’, Jearon Ellis 49’) vs St. Ann’s Rangers 0

• Morvant Caledonia United 1 (Jaheim Marshall 58’) vs Point Fortin Civic 2 (Luke Phillip 18’, Kern Smart 26’)

• W Connection 4 (Maliki Clement 6’, Molik Khan 10’, 53’, Dantaye Gilbert 60’) vs Club Sando 2 (Daylon Riley 15’, 45’)

• Police FC 1 (Jalen King 17’) vs Defence Force FC 2 (Jean-Pierre Reyes 39’, Tyrik Trotman 49’)

UNDER-16 DIVISION:

• San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Jerry Morris 66’) vs Morvant Caledonia United 0

• Club Sando 2 (Justin Araujo-Wilson 13’, Tyrique Sutherland 75’) vs Defence Force FC 1 (Jaden Perryman 27’)

• W Connection 1 (Nicholas Dyett 67’) vs Police FC 1 (Jesus Delecia 16’) - Police won 5-4 on penalties;

• Point Fortin Civic 2 (Jhavani Jack 78’, Jahmali Cobham 80’) vs St. Ann’s Rangers 0

UNDER-18 DIVISION:

• San Juan Jabloteh 3 (Kidane Lewis 13’, Kesean St. Rose 46’, Rivaldo Coryat 71’) vs Defence Force FC 0

• Point Fortin Civic 1 (Matthew Brewster 15’) vs Police FC 2 (Kai Phillip 45’, 83’)

• W Connection 1 (Tyrike Andrews 73’) vs Club Sando 0

• St. Ann’s Rangers 2 (Jerrel Hibbert 10’, Nkosi Salandy 60’) vs North East Stars 3 (Akeem Mason 8’, Sherwin Williams 49’, Jean-Paul Rochford 51’)