Jones leads Darmstadt survival fight

A historian of class.
This was how former prime minister Basdeo Panday described his former cabinet colleague Dr Morgan Job, who died yesterday.
T&T Soca Warriors utility player Joevin Jones netted the opening goal as Darmstadt 98 trounced fifth-placed Jahn Regensburg 3-0 at Continental Arena, Regensburg on Sunday to keep its 2nd Bundesliga survival hopes alive. The 26-year-old signed by the club in December from former US Major League Soccer champions, Seattle Sounders, fired in his fourth goal in 15 matches, and the team’s opener from a free-kick which was parried into the net by opposing goalkeeper Andre Weis in the 29th minute for his team to lead 1-0 at the half-time interval.
On the resumption, Regensburg put the visitors under pressure coming close to finding the equaliser, but against the run of play South Korea’s Ji Dong-Won headed in a second for Darmstadt in the 68th minute after the host failed to clear a corner.
Five minutes later, Dong-Won then turned provider for Tobias Kempe to fire home the insurance item for the visitors to move out of the relegation zone in 14th spot on the 18-team table with 40 points from 33 matches and one left to play versus FC Erzgebirge Aue, which also has 40 points.
Cellar-placed Kasiserslautern with 32 points from 33 matches has already been relegated to the 3rd division in the Bundesliga.
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online