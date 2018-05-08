Jones leads Darmstadt survival fight

T&T Soca Warriors utility player Joevin Jones netted the opening goal as Darmstadt 98 trounced fifth-placed Jahn Regensburg 3-0 at Continental Arena, Regensburg on Sunday to keep its 2nd Bundesliga survival hopes alive. The 26-year-old signed by the club in December from former US Major League Soccer champions, Seattle Sounders, fired in his fourth goal in 15 matches, and the team’s opener from a free-kick which was parried into the net by opposing goalkeeper Andre Weis in the 29th minute for his team to lead 1-0 at the half-time interval.

On the resumption, Regensburg put the visitors under pressure coming close to finding the equaliser, but against the run of play South Korea’s Ji Dong-Won headed in a second for Darmstadt in the 68th minute after the host failed to clear a corner.

Five minutes later, Dong-Won then turned provider for Tobias Kempe to fire home the insurance item for the visitors to move out of the relegation zone in 14th spot on the 18-team table with 40 points from 33 matches and one left to play versus FC Erzgebirge Aue, which also has 40 points.

Cellar-placed Kasiserslautern with 32 points from 33 matches has already been relegated to the 3rd division in the Bundesliga.