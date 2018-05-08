Mc Collin’s Mavericks silence Surrey Storm

T&T senior national women’s team goal shoot, Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks maintained their hold on the second spot in the England Vitality Netball Super League following a 56-43 whipping of Surrey Storm at Surrey Sports Park, England on Saturday.

Mc Collin and her shooting partner, Karyn Bailey got Mavericks off to a good start and they took a three-goal lead into the end of the first quarter, 15-12 after which they upped their tempo in the second period to widen the gap to 30-22 at the half-time interval, thanks to a 15-10 second quarter display.

The third period belongs to the host Storm as they outscored Mavericks 14-13, however they still trailed 36-43 ahead of the start of the final period.

There was no coming back for Storm though as Mavericks finished off just as they started the contest, with a dominant quarter effort, 13-7 to emerge with a comfortable 13-goals triumph for an eight-win in ten matches, and 24 points, six behind unbeaten Wasps Netball (10-0).

Third is Loughborough Lightning (7-3) with 21 points after a 65-45 bashing of Team Northumbria (1-9) followed by Manchester Thunder (7-2) also with 21 points courtesy a 64-42 trampling of cellar-placed UWS Sirens (1-7) while Team Bath (6-3) and 18 points hammered Mc Collin’s former club, Celtic Dragons’ 66-39.

Last year, Mc Collin was on fire for the Celtic Dragons and ended the season as the league’s sixth-best scorer with 526 goals from 567 attempts at a league-best 92.8 shooting percentage which earned her the T&T Netball Association 2017 ‘Player of the Year and First Citizens Sports Foundation awards nominee.

Mc Collin and her team-mates is a meeting with Severn Stars on Saturday before a key match-up with table-topper Wasps on May 18.