Jaric Titans standing tall in Tobago Zone

Jaric Titans is in pole position to make a clean sweep of the Tobago Zone of the 2018 Republic Cup National Youth League competition.

This after the recently formed club took command of all three divisional title races.

In the Under-12 Division, Titans is the lone team with a 100 per cent winning record after two matches to lead with six points, two more than Speyside Academy while Bethel United and Brother Ry’s Coaching School have three points each.

Titans also has six points in the Under-14 age-group but from three matches and is joined at the top by Bethel United, which has a match in hand and St Clair Coaching School.

And in the Under-16 competition, Titans again lead the way with three wins from as many matches for nine points, two ahead of St Clair Coaching School.

TOBAGO ZONE:

Under-12 Division:

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Jaric Titans 2 2 0 0 9 5 6

Speyside Academy 2 1 1 0 9 2 4

Bethel Utd 2 1 0 1 6 6 3

Brother Ry’s C.S 2 1 0 1 3 5 3

1976 FC Phoenix 2 0 1 1 6 7 1

St Clair C.S 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Under-14 Division:

Jaric Titans 3 2 0 1 11 1 6

Bethel Utd 2 2 0 0 5 1 6

St Clair C.S 3 2 0 1 6 4 6

Speyside Academy 2 0 0 2 1 8 0

Table Piece Utd 2 0 0 2 0 9 0

Under-16 Division:

Jaric Titans 3 3 0 0 10 2 9

St Clair C.S 3 2 1 0 7 3 7

Speyside Academy 3 1 1 1 2 3 4

Bethel Utd 3 1 0 2 11 6 3

Balko Academy 3 1 0 2 3 13 3

1976 FC Phoenix 3 0 0 3 3 9 0

Pt Fortin, Moruga, Marabella perfect in South

The duo of Pt Fortin Youth Football Academy and Moruga FC in the Under-12 age-group and Marabella Family Crisis Centre in the Under-16 Division remained the three teams with 100 per cent winning records when the South Zone continued on the weekend.

In the nine-club Under-12 Division, Pt Fortin Youth Football Academy and Moruga FC are joint top of the table with maximum 12 points each with four wins from as many matches, five points clear of San Fernando Sports Academy.

Marabella Family Crisis Centre, improved to a maximum nine points after three matches following a win by default over Instyle Boys & Girls Academy in the lastest Under-16 matches to open a three-points lead on Giving Back FC and previously perfect Princes Town S.A.

This after Giving Back FC edged Princes Town S.A 1-0 on a strike Tyrel Ganga in the 75th minute.

The race for top honours in the Under-14 Division is a much closer battle with Giving Back FC, on seven points from three matches, one ahead of Ste Madeleine Strikers with Moruga FC, third with four points and a match in hand.

Mayo Youths and Gasparillo Youths with three points apiece from two and three matches respectively are also still in the mix on the seven-team table.

SOUTH ZONE:

Under-12 Standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Pt Fortin Youths 4 4 0 0 21 1 12

Moruga FC 4 4 0 0 15 5 12

San Fernando S.A 4 2 1 1 10 7 7

Gasparillo Youths 3 2 0 1 10 5 6

Uprising Youths 3 1 1 1 9 7 4

Giving Back FC 3 1 0 2 12 6 3

Mayo Youths 3 0 0 3 2 15 0

Princes Town S.A 3 0 0 3 3 16 0

Tiny Mikes 3 0 0 3 0 19 0

Under-14 Standings

Giving Back 3 2 1 0 11 4 7

Ste Mad. Strikers 3 2 0 1 8 4 6

Moruga FC 2 1 1 0 5 2 4

Mayo Youths 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Gasparillo Youths 3 1 0 2 3 7 3

Princes Town S.A 3 0 0 3 1 10 0

Under-16 Standings

Marabella Family 3 3 0 0 9 3 9

Princes Town S.A 3 2 0 1 8 2 6

Giving Back FC 3 2 0 1 4 1 6

Pres Project 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

San Fernando S.A 3 1 1 1 7 7 4

Gasparillo Youths 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

Instyle B&G 3 0 1 2 0 6 1

Ste Mad. Strikers 3 0 0 3 1 9 0

NB: The Republic bank National Youth League enters it’s crucial sixth round of matches today (Saturday) in Port-of-Spain (North Zone) and at Constantine Park, Macoya (East Zone), while the Tobago Zone will also host six crucial matches. The League takes a Sunday break to celebrate Mothers day.