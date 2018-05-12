The head of the Roman Catholic Church Archbishop Jason Gordon wants Roman Catholic churches across the country to set up a Ministry for Refugees and Migrants, in every parish, to assist people...
You are here
Karunaratne injured out
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka—Experienced opener Dimuth Karunaratne has been left out of a 17-man Sri Lanka touring party for the Caribbean after failing to recover from a finger injury.
The 30-year-old, who has scored 3,186 runs from 49 Tests, fractured a finger during a net session recently while preparing for a domestic tournament and will not feature in the three-Test series.
Selectors have meanwhile named four uncapped players with Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando and Mahela Udawatte all included for the June 6-27 tour.
Despite having not played in the longer form, the quartet already possess international experience. Rajitha is a seamer who has played three Twenty20 Internationals, leg-spinner Vandersay has turned out in 11 One-Day Internationals while 20-year-old fast bowler Fernando has a single ODI under his belt.
Udawatte, meanwhile, has played nine ODIs and eight T20Is.
Former captain Angelo Matthews and Suranga Lakmal have both been included but a final decision will be made on their match fitness before the squad leaves for the Caribbean.
The squad, led by Dinesh Chandimal, is currently training in Pallekele.
Sri Lanka open the tour with a three-day match starting June 30 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad before facing West Indies in Tests at Queen’s Park Oval, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground and Kensington Oval. (CMC)
SQUAD
Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Mahela Udawatte, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Gamage, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online