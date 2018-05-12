Trainer John Leotaud holds the aces in today’s feature event over 1,200 metres on the main track at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Leotaud who has his string in fine form with Maha Raja, Rocket Wheels and Desert Dancer.

Maha Raja has been knocking on the door for some time and could surprise them all today. He will take some catching if allowed to dictate the pace.

However, this a very competitive affair and the John Leotaud trained Rocket Wheels is expected to go close for former champion jockey Brian Boodramsing. Stablemate Desert Dancer must be respected with Nobel Abrego in the irons.

However, Wots To Report from the Harold Chadee barn won well last time out and looks set to run another big race for apprentice Ri Hernandez, He will race with 53.5 kilos.

Princess Suri was disappointing last time out and she will be looking to recoup the losses for trainer Shaffick Khan. Ronald Ali will be on the plate and this one could surprise them all in the 12- horse field.

Glenn Mendez handles last year’s Easter Guineas winner Valorous and this one can go close for Derron Khelawan.

Post time is 1.05 pm.