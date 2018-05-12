North, South East tangle for honours

NORTH Zone, big winners over Tobago last Sunday when the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Senior Inter-Zone cricket tournament bowled off, will be aiming to record wins in its second and third round matches when play gets underway this weekend (today and tomorrow).

Today, North will play South East at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 10 am and will start as favourites.

South East will be in action for the first time as its opening round match against South at Sancho Recreation Ground was rained out last Sunday.

Meanwhile, South will be looking to get its campaign off to a good start against Tobago at Preysal.

Tomorrow, North will clash with South at Tarouba in an effort to rekindle memories of classic encounters in the past.

Central and East zones, both winners last weekend will be in action today, coming up against South West and North East respectively.

Last Sunday, acting Director of Sports Patrice Charles, who officially opened the tournament at Gilbert Park in California and praised the Cricket Board for providing an opportunity to the local stars to show their skills.

He was standing in for Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe who was attending to constituency business in Tobago and could not attend.

Charles, a former track athlete met the players of the Central and North East teams and also had meaningful discussions with TTCB officials Lalman Kowlessar, Patrick Rampersad, and Dudnath Ramkessoon.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Group A

n South vs Tobago (Preysal)

n North vs South East (BLCA)

Group B

n East vs North East (Munroe Road)

n Central vs South West (Wilson Road)

TOMORROW’S MATCHES

Group A

n Tobago vs South East (NCC)

n North vs South (BLCA)

Group B

n North East vs South West (Preysal)

n East vs Central (Gilbert Park)