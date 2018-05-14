Harvard giving youths ‘sense of pride’

Minister of Sports Shamfa Cudjoe says that the contribution of Harvard Club cannot be underestimated as it continues to serve T&T well by giving the nation’s youths that sense of pride.

The minister made her comments while addressing the gathering at the club’s 75th anniversary on the morning of May 6. According to Cudjoe:”Harvard’s Club you have made your mark. You have imprinted your goodwill, nurturing and care to many young boys and girls; men and women. Your guiding hands have paved the way for icons like Brian Lara, Shaka Hislop, Aurtis Whitley and Stokely Mason of the Soca Warriors.

“Not only do you provide a space and place to learn, grow and mature, but you cultivate a sporting culture in the spheres of cricket, football, lawn tennis, rugby, and hockey. You also make tremendous contributions to the various cultural and social spheres in around the communities; the Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra, the amateur Calypso competition, the production of carnival sections in popular bands and not forgetting the famous “Men Who Can’t Cook” event. Harvard’s Club, I must say we need to see this event being brought back to life; I believe your last showing was in 2014.

“I acknowledge and admire your efforts towards civic and social responsibility. Since 1964, the Club has been hosting an annual party for underprivileged children from foster and child care homes across the country. I know you have enrolled participants from the St Dominic’s Children’s’ Home in Belmont, the St Mary’s Children’s’ Home in Tacarigua in both the Cricket and Football Coaching Clinics at no cost. I urge you to continue with that commendable endeavour!

Kudos to you and your team.

“After 75 years of existence, you still hold true to your principles, values and purpose. Continue to keep propel and push our young ones, and the not so young ones to greater heights through your clinics. I feel very honoured to share and celebrate with you today as you celebrate and launch your activities. I have seen your commitment, growth and creativity propagate in those you have influenced, as your institution has grown from strength to strength, and it is my fervent hope it will continue for another 75 more years. Your unrelenting efforts, passion and commitment augers well for both the sporting community and communities at large. You Harvard’s Club are giving them that sense of pride!”

Also speaking at the event was club president Andre John noted that when Harvard started they were only about cricket but now they have football, basketball, male hockey, table tennis, male rugby, female hockey and female rugby.